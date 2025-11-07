Thanks for in-depth reporting on federal access to Flock camera data

I wanted to send my thanks to you for your story on Flock cameras (“Records: Feds accessed Flock camera info thousands of times in Snohomish County,” The Herald, Nov. 1). It was a true piece of investigative journalism and you should be proud.

Articles like this used to be normal, but have become far too infrequent, and I was happy to see Herald reporter Jenna Peterson digging down deep on this issue. To me, it’s a scary look at what is happening around us. Privacy may very well be a thing of the past.

Ann Distefano

Marysville