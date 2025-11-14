State playoff preview: Experts make their predictions

Lake Stevens’ Jayden Hollenbeck (18), Blake Moser (6) and Seth Price (4) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Arlington on Oct. 31 in Lake Stevens. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Lake Stevens’ Jayden Hollenbeck (18), Blake Moser (6) and Seth Price (4) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Arlington on Oct. 31, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

It’s crunch time.

For five local high school football teams in contention for state championships — and for our Daily Herald experts hoping to come away with season prep picks title — this is when winners are crowned.

I’m one pick behind KRKO Prep Sports Weekly Co-Host Steve Willits, who is attempting to win for the second straight season. KRKO’s “Tall Tom” Lafferty needs a miracle to avoid coming up short once again this year.

Make sure you tune in to KRKO at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to hear the legendary Lafferty call all the action as Kamiakin visits Lake Stevens in a Class 4A state quarterfinal.

Here’s a look at the matchups for local teams:

Class 4A

No. 15 Kamiakin (9-2) at No. 2 Lake Stevens (10-0)

3 p.m. Saturday (KRKO radio, 2:30 pregame)

Lake Stevens spent much of the season ranked No. 1, then slipped to second — after a 55-7 win over Arlington on Oct. 31.

Junior quarterback Blake Moser, a dynamic threat as both a passer and a runner, and junior running back Jayvian Ferrell should present ample problems for the Braves in front of a lively crowd at Vikings Stadium.

While the Vikings rolled through a relatively weak Wesco 4A, Lake Stevens cut its teeth with a win over No. 13 Glacier Peak and early non-league victories over two state playoff teams: No. 5 Sumner and Bellevue (No. 4 in Class 3A). Lake is among six or so teams that have a legit shot to win it all in Class 4A this season.

No. 13 Glacier Peak (9-1) at No. 4 Chiawana (10-0)

1 p.m. Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium (Pasco)

Defense has come up big this season for the Grizzlies, who have allowed double-digit points only once this season. Chiawana looked vulnerable at times in the Mid-Columbia Conference, but was able to pull away late in a few games to remain perfect. This game feels like it could go either way. Glacier Peak may have been underseeded despite dominating in its nine wins. Perception of the Wesco 4A was a factor in the committee’s seeding decisions.

Class 2A

No. 16 Olympic (9-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Murphy (9-0)

2 p.m. Saturday at Goddard Stadium

The Wildcats rolled through the Northwest 2A Conference, which is typically one of the strongest in the state. Archbishop Murphy seems to have all the components of a championship team, including a threat to throw from the Wing-T offense. The Wildcats are unlikely to be tested until the semifinals.

Class 1B

No. 11 Tulalip Heritage (5-3) at No. 6 Pomeroy (9-1)

Both teams have the ability to score points in bunches, meaning the two teams could combine to get up near 100 points. Tulalip Heritage quarterback Jaylan Gray and receiver Ziggy Myles-Gilford will be a challenge for Pomeroy. The Hawks must find a way to slow Pomeroy’s power game.

No. 10 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (8-2) at No. 7 Darrington (8-1)

The defending state champions travel to Darrington, where they’ll try to slow down dual-threat quarterback Hunter Anderson. The last team with the ball may be the one to win this one.

— — — — — —

Here are the picks for Week 11 of the high school football season from the experts:

Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Lake Stevens over Kamiakin

Chiawana over Glacier Peak

Archbishop Murphy over Olympic

Pomeroy over Tulalip Heritage

Wilbur-Creston-Keller over Darrington

Last week’s record: 17-3

Season record: 143-34

— — — — — —

Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Lake Stevens over Kamiakin

Chiawana over Glacier Peak

Archbishop Murphy over Olympic

Pomeroy over Tulalip Heritage

Darrington over Wilbur-Creston-Keller

Last week’s record: 18-2

Season record: 140-37

— — — — — —

Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Lake Stevens over Kamiakin

Chiawana over Glacier Peak

Archbishop Murphy over Olympic

Pomeroy over Tulalip Heritage

Darrington over Wilbur-Creston-Keller

Last week’s record: 17-3

Season record: 144-33