Carlos Jimenez drives in six as Aquasox roll

Carlos Jimenez of the Everett AquaSox celebrates after hitting a three-run double in the first inning against the Spokane Indians on Thursday at Everett Memorial Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

Carlos Jimenez of the Everett AquaSox celebrates after hitting a three-run double in the first inning against the Spokane Indians on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Everett Memorial Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Evan Morud / Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT — Everett’s Carlos Jimenez drove in six runs to lead the AquaSox past Spokane 11-3 Thursday in a Northwest League baseball game at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Everett offense collected double-digit hits and walked seven times as the Frogs improved to 10-8 with their fourth-straight win.

Everett pounced to an early 3-0 lead, capitalizing on their first opportunity at the plate. With the bases loaded and one out, Jimenez, Seattle Mariners No. 21 prospect, lasered a three-run double off of the center field wall to open the scoring.

Spokane (6-12) clawed away at the lead in the top of the second, shaving their deficit to just one run. After Ethan Hedges knocked a leadoff double, Tommy Hopfe lined an RBI single to left field and Caleb Hobson hit an RBI single. The Indians later tied the game in the top of the fourth, knotting the game 3-3 as Hobson contributed his second RBI single of the game following Jacob Hinderleider’s leadoff double.

AquaSox starting pitcher Jacob Denner departed after throwing three innings, striking out six while allowing four hits. An alum of the University of Michigan, Denner’s six strikeouts tied his career-high set earlier this season on April 9 during Everett’s game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Everett surged ahead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs to take a 7-3 lead. With two runners on base, Mariners No. 8 prospect Luke Stevenson hit an RBI single to right field to kickstart the rally, and a throwing error allowed a second runner to score on the play. Capping off the rally was Jimenez, who blasted a 390-foot two-run home run to right-center field for his second long ball of the season.

The AquaSox offense had another scoring outburst in the bottom of the seventh, adding four runs to take an eight-run lead. Jimenez drew a bases-loaded walk to raise his RBI total to six, and Stevenson scored on a wild pitch. Finishing the inning’s efforts was University of North Carolina alum Anthony Donofrio, who hit a two-run single to right field to set the Frogs ahead 11-3.

Helping keep the Indians offense at bay for the game’s final six innings were left-hander Reid Easterly and right-handers Jose Geraldo and Gabriel Sosa. Easterly, a Duke alum, struck out a career-high six batters across three innings of one-hit baseball, and Geraldo added two shutout innings. Finishing the game was Sosa, who threw a clean top of the ninth.