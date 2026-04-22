Prep Roundup: Snohomish’s Edwards wins softball pitching duel Wednesday

Snohomish’s Abby Edwards pitches during the game against Everett on Thursday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Abby Edwards pitches during the game against Everett on Thursday, April 16, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Wednesday, April 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 2, Stanwood 1

STANWOOD — In a duel between two of the area’s top pitchers, Snohomish’s Abby Edwards struck out 16 and allowed a lone run in the bottom of the seventh as the Panthers stayed perfect in league (5-0) while improving to 12-1 overall. Edwards allowed two hits and a walk. Kamryn Best drove in Jordyn Smith in the top of the seventh for what turned out to be the decisive run.

Addi Anderson was equally dominant for Stanwood (10-2, 3-2), which lost its second straight after a 10-0 start. She allowed two hits, two walks and no earned runs while striking out 13. Aaliyah Shafer doubled to drive in the Spartans’ run before Edwards struck out the next two batters.

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Everett 23, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Monroe 13, Marysville Getchell 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 21, Lynnwood 1

BOTHELL — The Warriors (6-8 overall, 5-3 league) used 12 hits and 17 walks to dominate. Bella Swanson led the way, going 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, a walk, two RBI and four runs. Lilith Hague had one of two Lynnwood (4-9, 0-8) hits, and also walked.

Emerald Sound

South Whidbey 14, Granite Falls 13

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 12, Cascade 3

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GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 4, Marysville Pilchuck 0

At Totem M.S.

Singles—Eva Heit (Mo) def. Analise Weber 8-0. Doubles—Emersyn Hartway-Emiko Spengler (Mo) def. Amino Helo-Danna Mendoza 8-0. Keeley Reed-Ashlyn Wheeler (Mo) def. Lila Freeman-Milan Rivera Valencia 8-0. Rowyn Grant-Addyson Sullivan (Mo) win by forfeit. Note: rain shortened

Stanwood at Everett, scores not reported

Marysville Getchell at Snohomish, canceled

Wesco 4A

Mariner at Glacier Peak, postponed

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway at Kamiak, canceled

Meadowdale at Juanita, canceled

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GIRLS GOLF

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood at Marysville Getchell, scores not reported