Prep baseball: Monroe’s AJ Welch dominates with arm, bat Wednesday

Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, April 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 1, Everett 0

MONROE — AJ Welch struck out 15 batters en route to a three-hit, no-walk complete-game shutout on the mound, and also drove in Alec Nitzel in the top of the first inning for the only run he needed as the Bearcats improved to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in league.

Everett pitcher Nathan Mauss-Barquest settled down after allowing the game’s lone run, pitching all six innings. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three hitters.

Snohomish 12, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (5)

MARYSVILLE — Reve LeRoux led the 14-hit for Snohomish (12-4 overall, 4-2 league), going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs. Breckin Davisson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run while pitching four shutout innings. For the Tomahawks (0-13, 0-6), Kason Erwin registered one of MP’s two hits and walked twice.

— — — — — —

Stanwood 9, Marysville Getchell 1

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 8, Sammamish 6

BELLEVUE — Cian Harney homered and drove in two runs on a 2-for-4 afternoon for the Hawks (7-9 overall). Owen Meek (2 doubles, 3 runs), Jack Gripentrog (3-for-4, run) and AJ Stretz also had strong showings for Terrace.

— — — — — —

Meadowdale 26, Cascade 0