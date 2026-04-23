Eike, Caron power AquaSox to third straight win

Brandon Eike of the Everett AquaSox takes a swing during a game against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Shari Sommerfeld / Everett AquaSox)

Brandon Eike of the Everett AquaSox takes a swing during a game against the Spokane Indians at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Shari Sommerfeld / Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT — The Everett AquaSox won their third consecutive Northwest League baseball game Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, taking down the Spokane Indians 7-5.

Spokane led 2-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, plating one run in each of the first two frames. After Jacob Humphrey hit a two-out double, Ethan Hedges singled him home to open the scoring, and Roynier Hernandez added the second run by doubling and later scoring on an error.

Everett knotted the game 2-2 with one out in the bottom of the second courtesy of Brandon Eike, who hit a game-tying two-run home run that traveled 418 feet. Carter Dorighi singled, and Jonny Farmelo hit an RBI double to set the Frogs ahead. Padding the lead further was Felnin Celesten, whose RBI single gave the Frogs a 4-2 lead.

The Indians powered back in the top of the third, tying the game 4-4. Humphrey and Hedges again teamed up as Hedges teed off for a two-run homer after Humphrey knocked a one-out double. The tie did not last long, though, as Josh Caron answered with a 406-foot solo home run to give the Frogs the lead.

Trailing 5-4, the Indians battled back to score the game’s tying run in the top of the sixth. Max Belyeu tripled to center field with one out, crossing home plate on a wild pitch to knot the game 5-5. The tie lasted just over an inning as Celesten knocked a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, giving Everett a 6-5 lead. With loaded bases, Caron hit a sacrifice fly, extending the Frogs’ lead to 7-5 with just two frames to go.

Keeping Spokane off of the board in the game’s final two innings were right-handers Chase Centala and Casey Hintz. An alum of the University of Arizona, Hintz struck out three while earning his first save of the season in a scoreless top of the ninth inning.