GP’s Claire Butler, MP’s Jill Thomas win state diving titles

Prep girls swimming roundup for Saturday, No. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Class 4A State Meet

FEDERAL WAY — Glacier Peak’s Claire Butler won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 375.95, finishing ahead of Redmond’s Christian Morgan (346.15) and Jackson’s Timbre Grevenkemp (324.60) Saturday at the King County Aquatics Center.

Jackson placed fourth, the highest among area teams, with contributions from six competitors.

The Timberwolves’ 200 freestyle relay team, which included Elliana Lam, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song and Krystyna Yefremova, finished third with a time of 1 minute, 39.11 seconds.

Lam, Anderson and Song joined forces with Hanna Fritts to help Jackson place fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Song placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (53.58 seconds) and sixth in the 200 free (1:55.91). Fritts took fifth in the grueling 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:11.90. Anderson placed seventh in both the 50 freestyle (24.82) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.12).

In addition to Butler’s diving win, Keelie Sullivan placed sixth in both the 200 individual medley (2:11.85) and the 100 backstroke (58.94) for the Grizzlies. Megan Maley came in sixth place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.76 seconds.

Full results can be found HERE.

Class 3A State Meet

FEDERAL WAY — Lynnwood’s Vivian Phan won the 50-yard freestyle adaptive race Saturday at the King County Aquatics Center. The senior finished the race in 41.25 seconds, more than a second faster than runner-up Eliana Urena-Arias of Kennedy.

Phan finished second to Urena-Arias in the 50 backstroke adaptive with a time of 47.80. Stanwood’s Samantha Long placed fifth (1 minute, 7.46 seconds).

Shorewood’s Daniel Buckholz came in fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.02) and sixth in the 100 free (52.76).

In the 200 medley relay, Edmonds-Woodway’s Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Zoe MacDonald and Sydney Bates combined for a seventh-place finish in 1:53.56.

Full results can be found HERE.

Class 2A/1A State Meet

FEDERAL WAY — Marysville Pilchuck’s Jill Thomas claimed the 1-meter diving title Saturday with a score of 245.75 points. The senior edged Audrey Smith of Steilacoom, who scored 244.85 points.

Thomas’ teammate, Hallie Higgins, finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 2.52 seconds.

Full results can be found HERE.