Stanwood bounces back to claim 3A state volleyball berth

Prep roundup for Saturday, No. 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state, loser out)

No. 1 Stanwood 3, No. 10 Mount Vernon 1

STANWOOD — The Stanwood Spartans bounced back from a Thursday’s close loss to Monroe to claim a state tournament berth with a win over the Bulldogs Saturday by set scores of 22-25, 26-16, 25-21, 25-19.

The top-seeded Spartans (15-2 overall), unbeaten in regular-season league play, got a dominant performance from junior outside hitter Whitney Longspaugh, who finished with 26 kills, 16 digs, two aces and a block.

“We’ve made incredible progress as a team since the start of the season, both in terms of our level of play and our mental approach,” Longspaugh told The Herald in an e-mail. “This past week has been a demonstration of our resilience and teamwork, showcasing our ability to overcome challenges and work together towards a common goal — placing top eight in state.”

Fellow junior outside hitter Harper Neyens added six kills, 10 digs and an ace against the Bulldogs, who were the No. 10 seed. Addison Bowie (42 assists, 10 digs, five kills, ace), Cambrielle Brown (nine kills, four digs, three aces) and Kylee Brown (10 digs, two aces) also posted standout performances to help Stanwood return to state.

The Spartans will open the Class 3A state tournament as a No. 11 seed against No. 6 Bellevue 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

— — — — — —

Ferndale 3, Snohomish 1

3A District 1 Tournament (both to state)

No. 6 Everett 3, No. 4 Monroe 0

Stanwood — The Seagulls, seeded sixth, upset a third straight opponent to finish as 4-0 district champions. After winning a play-in match over No. 11 Oak Harbor on Nov. 6, the Seagulls knocked off No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway, No. 2 Ferndale and No. 4 Monroe.

Everett enters the double-elimination portion of Class 3A state tournament as the 12th seed despite the district title, and will face No. 5 Lakeside 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. No. 14 Monroe will take on No. 19 Gig Harbor in a play-in match at 8 a.m.

Individual statistics were not reported for the district championship match.

4A District 1-2 Tournament

No. 2 Lake Stevens 3, No. 1 Skyline 0

MILL CREEK — The Vikings, ranked No. 1 in the state in the coaches poll but seeded second in the tournament, breezed past top seed Skyline 3-0 for the bi-district tournament championship at Jackson H.S. Lake Stevens swept all three matches in the tournament.

Individual statistics were not reported for the match.

Both teams advance to the double-elimination state tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome, where the second-seeded Vikings open with No. 15 Davis 9:45 a.m. Friday. Curtis, swept by Lake Stevens 3-0 on Sept. 29, enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

No. 4 Kamiak 3, No. 3 Eastlake 0

MILL CREEK — Kamiak claimed the tournament’s final state berth with a sweep of Eastlake in a loser-out match. The Knights enter the state tournament as the 13th seed, and will take on No. 4 Wenatchee 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Class 2A State Tournament

YAKIMA — Archbishop Murphy entered the state tournament as the No. 6 seed, and the Wildcats left with a sixth-place finish. Archbishop Murphy swept No. 11 Washington by set scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 26-24 on Friday morning before falling 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 to No. 3 Ellensburg later in the day.

The Wildcats responded Saturday with another sweep, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 over No. 7 Selah. In the fifth-sixth place match, they lost a close 3-2 match (22-25, 27-25, 20-25, 27-25, 19-9) to No. 4 Tumwater.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4A State Tournament (loser out)

No. 1 Issaquah 6, No. 9 Lake Stevens 0

Class 3A State Tournament (loser out)

No. 4 Eastside Catholic 3, No. 5 Snohomish 0