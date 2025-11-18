Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Nov. 9-15

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Nov. 9-15. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Addison Carter Snohomish girls soccer

The senior goalkeeper made a diving save of a penalty kick on Nov. 8 to help the Panthers win the 3A District 1 title, and finished the tournament with three shutouts in three matches. Carter won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 2-8 by claiming 309 (47.54%) of the 650 votes

This week’s nominees

Hunter Anderson | Darrington football

The senior quarterback rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns and added 78 yards and two TDs through the air as the Loggers won their first-ever 8-man football playoff game, 44-30 on Nov. 15.

Claire Butler | Glacier Peak girls diving

The senior won the Class 4A state diving title on Saturday in the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way.

Laura Eichert | Lake Stevens volleyball

The senior led the Vikings’ attack with 22 kills in a District 1-2 match over Mount Si on Nov. 13 as Lake Stevens breezed through the tournament.

Luke Fullerton | Glacier Peak football

Wearing a club on his hand that was broken earlier in the season, the senior linebacker intercepted two passes — one of which he returned for a touchdown — in a 38-18 win over Chiawana in a Class 4A state playoff game on Nov. 15.

Shannara Peebles | Monroe volleyball

Led by the junior outside hitter’s 29 kills, 19 digs and two aces, Monroe claimed a state berth on Nov. 13 with an upset over regular-season league champion Stanwood. Spartans (14-3).

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.