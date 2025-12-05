Meadowdale boys, Jackson girls pick up basketball wins Friday.

Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Meadowdale 71, Jackson 41

LYNNWOOD — Marley Miller’s double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) and three steals paced the Mavericks (2-0 overall), who also got 16 points from Khalil Botley and 15 more from Noah Million. Seamus William scored 22 of the 41 total for Jackson (0-2), while DJ Garcia grabbed 12 rebounds.

Edmonds-Woodway 66, Oak Harbor 50

EDMONDS — The Warriors improved to 2-0 behind DJ Karl’s 19 points, Grant Williams’ 11 and Andreas Simonsen’s 10.

King’s 74, Tulalip Heritage 58

SHORELINE — Payton Hatch and Dave Parks each scored 13 points for the Hawks (1-1 overall) in a losing effort. King’s improved to 2-2.

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Darrington 76, Lopez Island 40

Lummi Nation 52, Grace Academy 48

Emerald Sound

University Prep, Granite Falls 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 63, Shorecrest 42

EVERETT — The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) got 18 points from Brooke Blachly and 14 from Kayla Hoofkin to win their first league game of the season. Individual statistics were not reported for Shorecrest (0-3, 0-1).

Non-league

Jackson 52, Ferndale 44

MILL CREEK — Camille Phaysith tallied 22 points as Jackson improved to 3-0. Avery Cook added 11 for the Timberwolves.

— — — — — —

Sedro-Woolley 67, Cascade 13

Marysville Getchell 34, Sultan 16

MARYSVILLE — Paytyn Loyd hit a pair of 3s on an eight-point night and helped the Chargers (2-1) lock down the Turks.

— — — — — —

Lopez Island 36, Darrington 21

Lummi Nation 84, Grace Academy 16

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 31, University Prep 24

King’s 56, Napavine 42

BOYS WRESTLING

Non-league

Shorewood 62, Cascade 18

At Shorewood H.S.

106—Raman Saeed (C) won by forfeit; 113—Emiliano Olivera-Matias (S) pinned Preston Chao 1:27; 120—Alex Boe-Flores (C) pinned Derek Norton 1:15; 126—Easten Edens (S) pinned Matthew Osbjornsen 1:16; 132—Matbeal Dinka (S) pinned Ryan Nhim 0:17; 138—Yaphet Habtom (S) won by forfeit; 144—Jamie Le (C) pinned Maximus Eaglehead 3:49; 150—Ezequiel Pernia (S) pinned Faisal Mohammad 1:11; 157—Elijah Jepsen (S) pinned Adam McPherson 0:57; 165—Maximus Uckun (S) dec. Matthew Barclay 7-1; 175—Hezekiah Graham (S) tech. fall Jaden Phan 20-3; 190—Lukas Probizanski (S) pinned Eli Higginson 1:49; 215—Baboucarr Cham (S) pinned Johnny Coxcahua 1:22; 285—Noah Eaglehead (S) pinned Vincent Cho 1:15.