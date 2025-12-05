State football championship preview: Experts pick winners

It’s December, and two local teams are still playing football.

Lake Stevens will attempt to win its third state title in four years on Saturday, while Archbishop Murphy strives to complete its rise back to glory with its first championship since 2016.

Both games will be played Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Daily Herald’s prep picks title has been decided. Prep Sports Weekly Co-host Steve Willits maintains a two-game lead on me going into the final two games. While I could go opposite of his picks to go for the tie, I’ve got to go with my gut. And all three of our ample guts are telling us the same thing this week.

Congrats, Steve. I’ll work harder this offseason and be prepared to make a title run in 2026.

Now, back to the games that matter.

Lake Stevens faces a familiar foe in defending-champion Sumner (7 p.m. Saturday, KRKO radio). The Vikings used a touchdown in the final seconds to knock of the Spartans in the season opener, a year after falling to the Spartans in overtime.

Sumner took its lumps early, losing on the road early to two title contenders at Lake Stevens and Puyallup, as well as a home game against Oregon quarterfinalist West Linn.

The Spartans got revenge against Puyallup in the semifinals last week, and hope to do the same to the Vikings on Saturday. Both teams can put up points in bunches. A turnover or a big stop in the fourth quarter could well be the difference.

Read The Herald’s full preview of the 4A matchup HERE.

Speaking of revenge, there’s not much chance Archbishop Murphy will take Tumwater lightly when the game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wildcats surprised with a trip to the semifinals last season, and were taken apart by the Thunderbirds, 42-0. Our experts believe this game will look quite different.

Read The Herald’s full preview of the 2A matchup HERE.

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Here are the picks for Week 13 of the high school football season from the experts:

Steve Willits | Co-Host Prep Sports Weekly

Lake Stevens over Sumner

Archbishop Murphy over Tumwater

Last week’s record: 2-0

Season record: 154-34

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Aaron Coe | Herald Sports Editor

Lake Stevens over Sumner

Archbishop Murphy over Tumwater

Last week’s record: 2-0

Season record: 152-36

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Tom Lafferty | KRKO Radio

Lake Stevens over Sumner

Archbishop Murphy over Tumwater

Last week’s record: 2-0

Season record: 150-38