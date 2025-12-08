Michael Rangel-Smathers pours in 36 for Marysville Pilchuck

Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Marysville Pilchuck 67, Marysville Getchell 41

MARYSVILLE — Sophomore Michael Rangel-Smathers nearly matched Getchell’s team total, pouring in 36 points for the Tomahawks (2-3). Michael Taylor added 15 and Kayden Boatright had 10 for MP.

“We played a hard fight game,” Tomahawks coach Rene Pedroza told The Herald via an email. “Our defense stepped up, and the intensity was there for tonight. Low turnovers, just an overall great effort.”

Individual statistics were not reported for the Chargers (0-4).

Glacier Peak 76, Snohomish 49

SNOHOMISH — Junior guard Reed Nagel tallied 32 points to edge teammate Reece Rondeau (26) for game-high honors. Deyton Wheat scored 20 for Snohomish, which also got 18 from Hudson Smith.

Lake Stevens 71, Stanwood 50

STANWOOD — Devin Freeman (21) and Yeki Bekele (20) combined for 41 points as for the Vikings (3-1). Lake Stevens withstood 11-point outings from Stanwood’s (1-3) Jayden Abell and Caison Konnerup.

Woodinville 76, Everett 56

EVERETT — Burke Swanson scored a team-high 10 points for the Seagulls (2-1).

Lincoln 56, Kamiak 47

MUKILTEO — Max Christiansen’s 17 points and Aaron Pierre’s 15 led the Knights (2-3) in a losing effort.

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North Creek 76, Cascade 24