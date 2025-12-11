If state needs money it can collect license tab fees

Lately there have been multiple articles written in the newspaper about the shortfall of the state budget and the need to increase taxes. Much of the shortage is due to federal funds being cut, due to poor management at the federal level.

Instead of raising Washington state taxes, why not enforce our state laws. As I drive daily I have been noticing how many expired license tabs there are. The last time I noticed about 15 expired tabs in less than an hour.

There should be a state notice and a late fee penalty sent out and enforced from the Department of Licensing. We are missing a lot of funding that would reduce the need to raise state taxes if the current laws would be enforced.

Garry Gooch

Lynnwood