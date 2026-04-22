Witnesses: Cigarette responsible for Lynnwood townhome fire that displaced 13

South County Fire responded to a fire at a townhome complex Tuesday, April 21, 2026, where they discovered flames around 30 feet high from the backside of one building in Lynnwood, Washington. (South County Fire)

EVERETT — A fire that began Tuesday behind a Lynnwood townhome complex displaced 13 people.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, South County firefighters responded to reports of a cigarette that caught fire behind a two-story townhome complex in the 4200 block of 164th Street Southwest, accroding to a press release. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with flames around 30 feet high and heavy smoke coming from the backside of one building.

During a search of the building, firefighters discovered that everyone had safely evacuated, the release said. Due to the fire spreading to trees and vegetation behind the townhomes, it threatened neighboring homes.

Firefighters contained the flames to one building, fully extinguishing the fire in approximately 25 minutes, the release said. No injuries were reported.

At least two units were considered a total loss, with four additional units impacted, the release said. Support 7 and Red Cross volunteers are assisting those displaced by the fire.

Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and South County Fire are investigating the cause of the fire, the release said. Everett Fire Department, Mukilteo Fire Department and Bothell Fire Department assisted with the response.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan