Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 7-13

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 6-13. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Davien Parks | Tulalip Heritage boys basketball

Parks scored 27 of his 33 points in the first half and finished with seven assists in a win over Cedar Park Christian on Dec. 4. Parks won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Nov. 30-Dec. 6 by claiming 233 (46.79%) of the 498 votes.

This week’s nominees

Brooke Blachly | Archbishop Murphy girls basketball

The sharp-shooting senior guard drilled 13 3-point baskets in two games last week, scoring 31 against Woodinville and 28 vs. Shorewood.

Mia Cianega | Everett girls wrestling

A defending state champion at 190 pounds, the senior won the 235-pound class at the Everett Tournament on Saturday with three first-round pins in times of 14 seconds, 44 seconds, and 1 minute, 39 seconds.

Henry Selders | Everett boys basketball

The 6-3 sophomore posted a stat line of 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 92-34 win over Cascade on Dec. 13. His double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) also helped the Seagulls beat Shorecrest 59-55 on Dec. 10.

Michael Smathers Jr. | Marysville Pilchuck boys basketball

The 36 points the sophomore scored against Marysville Getchell on Dec. 8 were so nice, he did it twice, putting up another 36 against Cascade on Dec. 10.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.