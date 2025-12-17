The Snow Queen ballet, 9 to 5, Northwest Perspectives, and more

“The Snow Queen,” presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet, is based on the world-famous fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Photo provided)

“The Snow Queen,” presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet, is based on the world-famous fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Photo provided)

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Dec. 19, Jinglefest, 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 20, Ted Vigil Tribute to John Denver, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 10, Red Karma (Taylor Swift Tribute), 3 p.m.

• Jan. 16, Sheena Easton, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 17, Ana Popvic, with special guest The Stacy Jones Band, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 23, Curtis Salgado, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 13, Tiffany, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Laugh Track Live standup comedy, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Karaoke/Open Mic presented by Varsity Rock, Fridays and Saturdays at El Sid, 9-11 p.m.

• The Charlie Brown Trio & Memphis Belles Holiday Show, 21 and over, 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• Dec. 18, Singer songwriter showcase with Stacy Jones, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 19 The Dead Guise, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 20 Dana Osborne Band, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 22 Mad Bojo, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 23 Sutton Pitman Duo, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 26 Sugar Push, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 27 Joe Cook Band, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 29 Mad Bojo, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 30 Ryan higgins Band, 7 p.m.

• Dec. 31 Shortcuts, 8 p.m.

Evergreen Community Orchestra: will perform a joyful holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Everett Civic Auditorium, 2415 Colby Ave., Everett. The orchestra will perform some holiday favorites, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as the electrifying Christmas Eve/Sarajevo. Members of the Everett Chorale, the Skagit Chorale, and the Snohomish County Youth Chorus will join the orchestra on stage for some of the pieces. And the audience is encouraged to participate in some of the singalongs too. We will conclude with the rousing “Hallelujah” Chorus by Handel.

Ahn Family Mukilteo Christmas Concert: For the 28th year of this holiday tradition, the concert will feature the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra Ensemble as well as the Northwest Girl’s Choir, a trumpet and violin solo, and opera singers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. Admission in free.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• “The Snow Queen,” presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet is based on the world-famous fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. This fascinating romantic story set to the music of Edvard Grieg, Jules Massenet, Mozart, and Vivaldi will provide unforgettable, bright emotions of happiness for adults and children. Handsome Kai, robbers, forest fairies, funny Snowman, fabulous trolls, and, of course, brave, beautiful Gerda, who will pass all difficulties on her way., 5 p.m. Dec. 26.

• “Snow White,” presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet is based on a fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs takes the vibrant style of a Disney animated movie and sets it to the musical motifs of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky. Not only will this inspire demanding young audiences, but the fantastical themes of this ballet will immerse even the most attentive adult. An imaginative atmosphere is matched with bright costumes and scenery, while brilliant technical dance and comedic acting bring a heartfelt love story to life., 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College: Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

• “Annie” performed by the children’s theater group Seattle Performers in partnership with Ballyhoo Theatre from Dec. 12-21. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults, plus processing fees, and can be purchased at https://seattlesperformers.com/buy-tickets.

A co-production between Ballyhoo Theatre and Seattle’s Performers, Annie features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite her difficult start in 1930s New York City. After many adventures, she finds love and a new home with her chosen family. Annie is the perfect family-friendly holiday musical!

Red Curtain Community Arts Center: 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville.

• “The Sound of Music” will be performed Nov. 28 to Dec. 21 with performances at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors/students/military, and $12 for children. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: Holiday Exhibition featuring inspiration/exploration organized by the studio art quilt associates will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3.

Inspiration/Exploration is a juried exhibit organized by the Washington State Region of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA). SAQA is a non-profit organization with members throughout the world whose mission is to promote the art quilt. Members of the Washington Region were asked to identify the inspirational qualities of Washington State, and then to explore that inspiration in their artwork.

The juror of the show is Sheila Frampton Cooper, an artist, teacher, and studio art quilter who has lived in California as well as France. She has won awards in major exhibits throughout the United States. In her juror statement, Sheila cited the diversity of interpretations of the theme as a highlight of the exhibit.

A total of 41 quilts and 4 three-dimensional pieces were juried into this exhibit, representing 26 artists.

The Washington Region of SAQA has over 200 current members, located throughout the state. Its members have recently shown work in the 2025 International Quilt Festival in Houston, Contemporary Quilt Association exhibitions, 2024 American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in Paducah, and the Quilt and Fiber Arts Festival 2024, among other shows.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Graphite Arts Center: 202 Main St. in Edmonds

• d’Elaine Johnson Retrospective: Goddesses: will be the featured exhibit from Dec. 5 to Jan. 3.

A rare solo exhibition at Graphite, d’Elaine Johnson Retrospective: Goddesses celebrates the art and legacy of this important local artist. Goddesses as powerful figures from cultures all over the world have been inspirational to Johnson and they are featured prominently in works throughout her career. This exhibition of paintings celebrates goddess effigies from ancient mythology and religious iconography, and recognizes the breadth of Johnson’s work.

Glass in Everett: A Window Exhibition of Glass Art: is on display Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, lighting up the streets with bold, original displays by Washington glass artists, each featured in a separate storefront window.

Presented by the Downtown Everett Association, this open-air exhibition invites the public to experience art as part of the city itself. Visitors can stroll through downtown, explore local businesses and take in the colors, textures, and forms of glass in unexpected settings. Windows become frames. Sidewalks become galleries. Every display at Glass in Everett is a one-of-a-kind creation, meticulously handcrafted to offer a unique perspective through each window.

Cascadia Art Museum: presents the first American exhibition and publication to feature the work of Seattle artist Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994). Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen will be on display from Dec. 3 to March 8 at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

Her father, a Norwegian immigrant, was a practicing physician in Seattle at the turn of the century before relocating to Minnesota where Elsa was born. After the family moved to Oslo, Norway in 1920, Elsa attended art school where she met the Danish artist Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen (1909-1957), a fellow student. After developing a romantic relationship, the couple pursued their art education and married in Copenhagen in 1935.

She and her husband were at the forefront of the Surrealist movement in Scandinavia and were included in numerous important exhibitions throughout Europe. After relocating to Sweden in 1944 due to the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Elsa developed a unique personal visual language based on natural forms such as driftwood and fantasy landscapes. After their divorce in 1953, Elsa returned to the U.S. and relocated to Seattle the following year. Although she had tremendous success as a Surrealist abroad, her Northwest paintings concentrated on lyrical, biomorphic abstractions which she produced until her death in 1994.

A small exhibition of paintings and ceramics by Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen will also be featured in the museum’s West Gallery.

The accompanying publication, Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, will be internationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

For exhibit inquiries, additional images, and information or to schedule an interview with our curator, contact: david@cascadiaartmuseum.org

SnoCo Movie Club Screening & Discussion: SnoCo Movie Club will be screening Hundreds of Beavers (2022) at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. The runtime is 108 minutes and it is not rated. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub.

COMEDY

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Dec. 31, Andrew Sleighter, 8 p.m.