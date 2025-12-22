Meadowdale holds off Everett for fourth straight win
Published 10:33 pm Monday, December 22, 2025
Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 22:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
Meadowdale 55, Everett 52
EVERETT — The Mavericks (6-2 overall) led by as many as 14 before the Seagulls (5-2) had a comeback bid come up short. Marley Miller (15) and Noah Million (14) combined for 29 points while Miller powered the offense with five assists. Henry Selders scored a game-high 19 points for Everett while Michael Selders added 13.
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Lynnwood 59, Cascade 40
Edmonds-Woodway 68, Marysville Getchell 24
Shorecrest 57, Lincoln (Seattle) 50
Lynden Christian 93, Arlington 85
Mount Vernon 66, Marysville Pilchuck 55
Northwest
Lakewood 91, Nooksack Valley 59