Meadowdale holds off Everett for fourth straight win

Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 22:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Meadowdale 55, Everett 52

EVERETT — The Mavericks (6-2 overall) led by as many as 14 before the Seagulls (5-2) had a comeback bid come up short. Marley Miller (15) and Noah Million (14) combined for 29 points while Miller powered the offense with five assists. Henry Selders scored a game-high 19 points for Everett while Michael Selders added 13.

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Lynnwood 59, Cascade 40

Edmonds-Woodway 68, Marysville Getchell 24

Shorecrest 57, Lincoln (Seattle) 50

Lynden Christian 93, Arlington 85

Mount Vernon 66, Marysville Pilchuck 55

Northwest

Lakewood 91, Nooksack Valley 59