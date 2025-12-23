Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 14-20

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 14-20. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Michael Smathers Jr. | Marysville Pilchuck boys basketball

The 36 points the sophomore scored against Marysville Getchell on Dec. 8 were so nice, he did it twice, putting up another 36 against Cascade on Dec. 10. Smathers won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Dec. 6-13 by claiming 387 (42.95%) of the 901 votes.

This week’s nominees

Isabella Alvarez | Mariner girls wrestling

The 115-pound grappler dominated at the Santa Slam tournament, pinning three opponents in the first round.

Ashley Fletcher | Archbishop Murphy girls basketball

The junior point guard scored 25 points in a 72-40 win over Edmonds-Woodway on Dec. 16.

Grady Stuvland | Darrington boys basketball

The junior dominated with 37 points as the Loggers defeated Clallam Bay 78-48 on Dec. 20. He also scored 32 in a 68-33 win over Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) on Dec. 16.

Avi Wylen | Shorecrest boys wrestling

The senior grappler pinned three opponents in under a minute on his way to the 150 pound division title as the Scots won the team championship.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.