Lynnwood holds off Tomahawks in OT thriller
Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 29, 2025
Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 29:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
Lynnwood 86, Marysville Pilchuck 80
LYNNWOOD — The Royals (3-6 overall) outlasted the Tomahawks (3-7) in overtime as Marysville Pilchuck star sophomore Michael Smathers Jr. scored 47 points in the loss. Hosny El-Aarag (28) and Mieron Desbele (20) combined for 48 as Lynnwood found its second straight victory.
Lake Stevens 58, Davis 55
YAKIMA — The Vikings (5-2) held on in overtime to take down the Pirates under the lights of the Yakima Valley SunDome. Daniel Ngezaho paced Lake Stevens with 21 points, hitting two of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Gabe Allinson and Yeki Bekele each added 10 points in the win.
Tulalip Heritage 84, Mount Vernon Christian 76
MOUNT VERNON — The Hawks (4-1) held off a 23-10 push by the Hurricanes in the fourth quarter to win their third straight game. Ziggy Myles-Gilford led the way with 21 points while Jaylan Gray and Davien Parks each added 17 and Davis Bachand scored 12. Jake Feddema scored a game-high 36 points for Mount Vernon Christian.
Everett 70, Kamehameha (Hawaii) 58
EL CAJON, Calif. — The Seagulls (6-3) took down Kamehameha at the Surf ‘N Slam Tournament near San Diego to snap a two-game skid. Everett finished with four double-digit scorers as Michael Selders (17), Gemini Jones (15), Abram Aguanta (11) and Henry Selder (11) all eclipsed 10 points.
Jackson 66, Juanita 39
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Timberwolves (4-4) took down the Ravens to get back to .500 on the season as Seamus Williams (19) and Mason Engen (13) combined for 32 points.
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Glacier Peak 69, West Valley (Yakima) 64
King’s 58, Lincoln (Calif.) 45
Monroe 73, Bethel 59
Curtis 62, Mountlake Terrace 55
Union 54, Snohomish 44
Oak Harbor 63, Mariner 51
Grandview 71, Lakewood 53
Meridian 70, Sultan 37