Lynnwood holds off Tomahawks in OT thriller

Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Lynnwood 86, Marysville Pilchuck 80

LYNNWOOD — The Royals (3-6 overall) outlasted the Tomahawks (3-7) in overtime as Marysville Pilchuck star sophomore Michael Smathers Jr. scored 47 points in the loss. Hosny El-Aarag (28) and Mieron Desbele (20) combined for 48 as Lynnwood found its second straight victory.

Lake Stevens 58, Davis 55

YAKIMA — The Vikings (5-2) held on in overtime to take down the Pirates under the lights of the Yakima Valley SunDome. Daniel Ngezaho paced Lake Stevens with 21 points, hitting two of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Gabe Allinson and Yeki Bekele each added 10 points in the win.

Tulalip Heritage 84, Mount Vernon Christian 76

MOUNT VERNON — The Hawks (4-1) held off a 23-10 push by the Hurricanes in the fourth quarter to win their third straight game. Ziggy Myles-Gilford led the way with 21 points while Jaylan Gray and Davien Parks each added 17 and Davis Bachand scored 12. Jake Feddema scored a game-high 36 points for Mount Vernon Christian.

Everett 70, Kamehameha (Hawaii) 58

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Seagulls (6-3) took down Kamehameha at the Surf ‘N Slam Tournament near San Diego to snap a two-game skid. Everett finished with four double-digit scorers as Michael Selders (17), Gemini Jones (15), Abram Aguanta (11) and Henry Selder (11) all eclipsed 10 points.

Jackson 66, Juanita 39

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Timberwolves (4-4) took down the Ravens to get back to .500 on the season as Seamus Williams (19) and Mason Engen (13) combined for 32 points.

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Glacier Peak 69, West Valley (Yakima) 64

King’s 58, Lincoln (Calif.) 45

Monroe 73, Bethel 59

Curtis 62, Mountlake Terrace 55

Union 54, Snohomish 44

Oak Harbor 63, Mariner 51

Grandview 71, Lakewood 53

Meridian 70, Sultan 37