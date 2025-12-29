Riechelson’s big night leads Glacier Peak to 7-1 start
Published 10:35 pm Monday, December 29, 2025
Prep girls basketball roundup for Monday, Dec. 29:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
Glacier Peak 71, Olympia 62
SNOHOMISH — Lily Riechelson’s school record 36 points paced the Grizzlies (7-1 overall) in a solid win over the visiting Bears. Faith Gamble and Skylar Giacomi each added 10 points in the Glacier Peak win.
Arlington 67, Sedro-Woolley 46
MONROE — The Eagles (6-3) took down the Cubs for a second straight win as Kailee Anderson scored a game-high 20 points on five 3-pointers made. Basia Pszonka added 12 for Arlington in the win.
Snohomish 55, River Ridge 49
LYNDEN — The Panthers (2-5) outdueled the Hawks as Sienna Capelli led the way with 22 points while Lainey Daclison added 11.
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Lakewood 68, Sultan 28
Kamiak 54, Meridian 47
King’s 51, Lincoln (Calif.) 35
Mariner 55, Oak Harbor 26
Roosevelt 52, Archbishop Murphy 49
Ballard 49, Monroe 43
Squalicum 40, Mountlake Terrace 25
Anacortes 53, Marysville Getchell 26
Crosspoint Christian 60, Tulalip Heritage 18