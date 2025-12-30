Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 21-27

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 21-27. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Grady Stuvland | Darrington boys basketball

The junior dominated with 37 points as the Loggers defeated Clallam Bay 78-48 on Dec. 20. He also scored 32 in a 68-33 win over Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) on Dec. 16. Stuvlandwon The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Dec. 6-13 by claiming 104 (67.97%) of the 153 votes.

This week’s nominees

Alexis Eichhorn | Jackson girls basketball

The junior guard scored 25 points in the Timberwolves’ 73-55 win over Lakewood on Dec. 22.

DJ Karl | Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball

The senior guard hit all five of his free throws and scored 10 in the fourth quarter in a 29-point showing of a 67-61 win over Renton on Dec. 27.

Mya Mercille | Monroe girls basketball

The senior guard/forward erupted for 28 points as the Bearcats beat Lakewood 60-46 on Dec. 27.

Noah Million | Meadowdale boys basketball

The senior guard/forward led the Mavericks with 20 points on six 3-pointers in a 64-37 win over Blaine on Dec. 27.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.