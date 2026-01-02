Congress should press for full release of Epstein files

Why do you suppose Donald Trump adamantly opposed the release of the Epstein files in June of 2025 only to OK their release in November of 2025? You don’t suppose it was when Congress finally got off its duff and required by law that the files be in their hands by Dec 19 do you?

Anyway,Trump instructed the Department of Justice to release them. It appears that the DOJ put the time to good use as they released a heavily redacted, of course, portion of the files a few days late and said that more would be released in a couple of weeks or whenever they get around to it. They didn’t really say that part about getting around to it but they did say more in a couple of weeks or so. So they are defying the law and Congress and getting away with it, again.

It sure doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out and it shouldn’t take Congress another day to start putting people in jail or at least holding them in contempt

So why isn’t that happening?

Don Curtis

Stanwood