Lake Stevens, Stanwood, Snohomish win Friday blowouts
Published 11:30 pm Friday, January 2, 2026
Prep girls basketball roundup for Jan. 2-3:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 70, Cascade 27
EVERETT — Noelani Tupua (18 points) and Kaetlyn Riley (15) combined to outscore the Bruins. Autumn Swobody added 11 points for Lake Stevens (7-2 overall, 3-0 league). Individual statistics were not reported for Cascade (1-9, 0-3).
— — — — — —
Mariner at Kamiak, score not reported
Wesco 3A/2A North
Everett 51, Monroe 43
EVERETT — Akilah Shaw’s 22 points and Emily Barton’s 17 (including four 3-pointers) led the way for the Seagulls (5-5 overall, 1-1 league). Mya Mercille scored a game-high 18 for the Bearcats (4-7, 0-2).
Stanwood 73, Marysville Getchell 23
STANWOOD — Backed by Ellalle Wortham’s 28 points, the Spartans (7-1, 2-0) took it to the Chargers (3-7, 1-1).
Snohomish 68, Marysville Pilchuck 8
SNOHOMISH — A balanced Panthers’ attack was led by Lizzie Allyn (11 points) and Sienna Capelli (10) as Snohomish improved to 4-6 overall and 2-0 in league. MP dropped to 0-10, 0-2.
Wesco 3A/2A South
Archbishop Murphy 66, Meadowdale 40
EVERETT — Brooke Blachly sank six 3s on her way to a 29-point night, and Ashley Fletcher added 22 for the Wildcats (8-3, 5-0). Individual statistics were not reported for Meadowdale (5-4, 2-1).
— — — — — —
Edmonds-Woodway 44, Mountlake Terrace 40
Shorewood 46, Lynnwood 37
Northwest
Lakewood 71, Ferndale 54
Non-league
Darrington 35, Concordia Christian Academy 28
TACOMA — Eighth-grader Cara McMillion scored a game-high 18 points and also showed up on the defensive side with three steals for the Loggers (1-3 overall). Selena Green contributed five points, five assists and 11 steals.
— — — — — —
Tulalip Heritage at Seattle Prep, score not reported
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
SATURDAY
Wesco 4A
Glacier Peak 53, Jackson 37
Non-league
Mountlake Terrace 59, Todd Beamer 34
Friday Harbor 45, Granite Falls 42
Tyee 46, Tulalip Heritage 31
Newport 53, Lynnwood 28
Lake Washington 69, Meadowdale 40