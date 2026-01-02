Lake Stevens, Stanwood, Snohomish win Friday blowouts

Prep girls basketball roundup for Jan. 2-3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 70, Cascade 27

EVERETT — Noelani Tupua (18 points) and Kaetlyn Riley (15) combined to outscore the Bruins. Autumn Swobody added 11 points for Lake Stevens (7-2 overall, 3-0 league). Individual statistics were not reported for Cascade (1-9, 0-3).

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Mariner at Kamiak, score not reported

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 51, Monroe 43

EVERETT — Akilah Shaw’s 22 points and Emily Barton’s 17 (including four 3-pointers) led the way for the Seagulls (5-5 overall, 1-1 league). Mya Mercille scored a game-high 18 for the Bearcats (4-7, 0-2).

Stanwood 73, Marysville Getchell 23

STANWOOD — Backed by Ellalle Wortham’s 28 points, the Spartans (7-1, 2-0) took it to the Chargers (3-7, 1-1).

Snohomish 68, Marysville Pilchuck 8

SNOHOMISH — A balanced Panthers’ attack was led by Lizzie Allyn (11 points) and Sienna Capelli (10) as Snohomish improved to 4-6 overall and 2-0 in league. MP dropped to 0-10, 0-2.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 66, Meadowdale 40

EVERETT — Brooke Blachly sank six 3s on her way to a 29-point night, and Ashley Fletcher added 22 for the Wildcats (8-3, 5-0). Individual statistics were not reported for Meadowdale (5-4, 2-1).

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Edmonds-Woodway 44, Mountlake Terrace 40

Shorewood 46, Lynnwood 37

Northwest

Lakewood 71, Ferndale 54

Non-league

Darrington 35, Concordia Christian Academy 28

TACOMA — Eighth-grader Cara McMillion scored a game-high 18 points and also showed up on the defensive side with three steals for the Loggers (1-3 overall). Selena Green contributed five points, five assists and 11 steals.

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Tulalip Heritage at Seattle Prep, score not reported

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SATURDAY

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 53, Jackson 37

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 59, Todd Beamer 34

Friday Harbor 45, Granite Falls 42

Tyee 46, Tulalip Heritage 31

Newport 53, Lynnwood 28

Lake Washington 69, Meadowdale 40