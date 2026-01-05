Monroe improves to 9-1 behind Isaiah Kiehl’s 21 points.
Published 9:30 pm Monday, January 5, 2026
Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Jan. 5:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Monroe 77, Bear Creek 47
MONROE — Isaiah Kiehl scored a game-high 21 points as the Bearcats improved to 9-1 overall. Caleb Campbell (18 points), Wyatt Prohn (17) and Dominic Castillo (11) joined Kiehl with double-figure scoring.
Snohomish 57, Meadowdale 43
SNOHOMISH — Hudson Smith (22 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the Panthers (7-6) in an upset over the Mavericks (9-2).
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Sedro-Woolley 62, Everett 49
EVERETT — Gemini Jones’ 14 points led the Seagulls (6-5).
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Archbishop Murphy 61, Stanwood 50
Sultan 46, Lopez Island 40
Northwest 1B
Lummi Nation 65, Tulalip Heritage 62
EVERETT — The Blackhawks (10-1 overall, 2-1 league) came away with the win in a game played at Everett Community College despite 15 points and six rebounds from Davien Parks as Tulalip Heritage dipped to 7-2, 2-1.