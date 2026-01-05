Monroe improves to 9-1 behind Isaiah Kiehl’s 21 points.

Prep boys basketball roundup for Monday, Jan. 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Monroe 77, Bear Creek 47

MONROE — Isaiah Kiehl scored a game-high 21 points as the Bearcats improved to 9-1 overall. Caleb Campbell (18 points), Wyatt Prohn (17) and Dominic Castillo (11) joined Kiehl with double-figure scoring.

Snohomish 57, Meadowdale 43

SNOHOMISH — Hudson Smith (22 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the Panthers (7-6) in an upset over the Mavericks (9-2).

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Sedro-Woolley 62, Everett 49

EVERETT — Gemini Jones’ 14 points led the Seagulls (6-5).

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Archbishop Murphy 61, Stanwood 50

Sultan 46, Lopez Island 40

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 65, Tulalip Heritage 62

EVERETT — The Blackhawks (10-1 overall, 2-1 league) came away with the win in a game played at Everett Community College despite 15 points and six rebounds from Davien Parks as Tulalip Heritage dipped to 7-2, 2-1.