‘Everything we sell sucks!’: Everett Vacuum has been in business for more than 80 years.

Antique vacuums hang on display inside Everettt Vacuum on Friday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A selection of vacuums, both stand up and backpack available at Everett Vacuum on Friday in Everett.

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Everett Vacuum owners Kelley and Samantha Ferran with their daughter Alexandra outside of their business on Friday in Everett.

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Vacuum and cleaning related products available at Everett Vacuum on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Antique vacuums hang on display inside Everettt Vacuum on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A selection of vacuums, both stand up and backpack available at Everett Vacuum on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Everett Vacuum owners Kelley and Samantha Ferran with their daughter Alexandra outside of their business on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Everett Vacuum owners Kelley and Samantha Ferran with their daughter Alexandra outside of their business on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Kelley Ferran is continuing an Everett vacuum tradition that began in 1944.

January marks the first anniversary of his ownership of Everett Vacuum on Hewitt Avenue.

The store moved from a location on Broadway Avenue in Everett to its current location at 2415 Hewitt Ave. in November 2022. Today, people who drive by the store might notice bold white lettering on the front windows that reads “Everything We Sell Sucks!”

Ferran runs the shop with his wife, Samantha, continuing a history of selling vacuums that spans more than 80 years.

The shop survives in an age when many people buy vacuums online, Ferran said, because the business is more than the appliance sales. Half the business is servicing vacuum cleaners and selling replacement bags and other supplies, he said.

Ferran repairs a variety of makes and models, but sometimes he said finding replacement parts can be difficult or impossible for models that are no longer manufactured. He said he has done countless web searches looking for parts.

Ferran said the vacuum cleaner models he sells are primarily for customers looking for quality appliances.

He said he has a few models that start at around $150, but purchasers should forget about variable suction or a motorized head for carpet cleaning. But the less expensive models often have the advantage of being lightweight, Ferran noted.

Ferran said most vacuums in his store retail between $700 and $1400.

He said the more expensive models usually include bags to catch dirt and dust, which are disposed of after each vacuum.

“I think people are beginning to realize that the filtration and air quality are just better,” Ferran said of the bagged models.

Ferran said many vacuums without bags are less expensive, made of plastic, and are also not repairable if they break.

“We live in a disposable society,” he said.

Ferran said he and his wife purchased Everett Vacuum from Mike Lane and his son, David Lane, who had owned the store since 2012.

He said David Lane had purchased the store from his father-in-law, Laurie Steinberg.

Ferran said many customers have a family history with the vacuum cleaner store.

“We see younger customers all the time who say their grandmother bought their vacuum here,” said Ferran. “It’s pretty neat.”

Ferran said he and his wife had run a cleaning service before buying Everett Vacuum and had gotten to know the prior owners, purchasing vacuums at the shop. He said they decided to take the opportunity to own the store when they found out it was for sale.

Ferran said he takes pride in the shop’s customer service.

Mary Conery, an Everett resident who visited the store on Jan. 2 in need of a new vacuum cleaner, said that’s precisely what she wanted — personal service to explain what model she needed.

The retired dental hygienist ended up spending around $900 on a new vacuum cleaner manufactured by SEBO, a German manufacturer.

She said there was also a bonus shopping at Everett Vacuum.

“I came here because I wanted to support small businesses in Everett,” she said. “And I know if I have a problem, I can come back and get service.”

Randy Diamond: 425-339-3097; randy.diamond@heraldnet.com.