Jackson overcomes slow start, takes down Eagles

Jackson’s Seamus Williams reacts to fouling out of the game against Squalicum on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep boys basketball roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Jackson 56, Arlington 54

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (6-5 overall, 3-1 league) dug out of a 15-2 deficit at the end of the first to down the Eagles (8-2, 2-1), stealing a league win. Jackson’s trusty tandem of Seamus Williams (20 points) and Joey Gosline (19 points) led the way as the Wolves won the second and third frames to claw back into the game. Carson Rowell paced Arlington with 16 points while Mac Crews added 13 in the loss.

Lake Stevens 61, Mariner 54

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (7-3, 3-1) took down the Marauders as Daniel Ngezaho scored 15 points for Lake Stevens. Frankijay Bouah had a game-high 25 points for Mariner (1-9, 1-4) in the loss.

Glacier Peak 79, Kamiak 38

MUKILTEO — Edison Kan’s 24-point night highlighted a blowout win for the Grizzlies (10-0, 3-0). Reed Nagel also scored 14 for Glacier Peak while Kamiak (4-8, 1-3) was led by a 15-point showing from Max Christiansen.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 78, Lynnwood 50

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (10-2, 4-0) stayed perfect in league play with a sound win over the Royals (4-8, 0-6). Marley Miller led Meadowdale with a game-high 24 points on 6-for-7 3-point shooting while Noah Million (14 points) and Khalil Botley (12 points) each scored double digits. Shan Shah led Lynnwood with 11 points.

Edmonds-Woodway 81, Shorecrest 51

EDMONDS — The Warriors (12-0, 4-0) left no doubts in a strong home win over the Scots (6-6, 2-2). DJ Karl poured in four 3s in a 28-point gem as Edmonds-Woodway registered four double-digit scorers in Shayaan Shah (17), William Alseth (13) and Julian Gray (12). Shorecrest guard Brayden Fischer continued his strong senior campaign with 22 points.

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Shorewood 81, Mountlake Terrace 44

Non-league

Lakewood 84, Marysville Getchell 41

MARYSVILLE — The Cougars (8-1) got out to a 31-7 lead en route to a comfortable win over the host Chargers (0-11). Caleb Greenland notched a game-high 31 for Lakewood, buffered by another 14 points from Chase Kirkpatrick. Evan Trinidad scored a team-high 19 for Marysville Getchell.

Darrington 70, Shoreline Christian 45

SHORELINE — Grady Stuvland poured in 41 points for the Loggers (5-4) in an imposing win over the Chargers. Jayce Lenker contributed a healthy double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds while swatting six shots as Darrington dominated the night.

Monroe 74, Kentlake 42

KENT — The Bearcats (10-1) trounced the Falcons on the road as five Monroe players eclipsed 10 points, highlighted by 15-point games from Caleb Campbell and Wyatt Prohn.

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Archbishop Murphy 64, Marysville Pilchuck 47

Stanwood 63, Cascade 42

Lakewood 86, Marysville Getchell 24

King’s 55, Seattle Christian 50

Evergreen (Seattle) 77, Sultan 65