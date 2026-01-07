Marysville Pilchuck boys wrestling dominates double dual

Prep roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS WRESTLING

Non-league

Marysville Pilchuck 55, Anacortes 17

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

106—Erwin Castillo (M) pinned Kale Steffen 3:53; 113—Nash Kirby (A) pinned Eric Aguirre-Sarmiento 1:00; 120—Carter Elfving (A) tech. fall Cameron Wood 16-1; 126—Garrett Turner (M) pinned Isaiah Harju 1:16; 132—Dylan Turner (M) maj. dec. Wyatt Paul 18-6; 138—Gunner Janes (M) pinned Max Swetnam 5:23; 144—Maxwell Woodall (M) tech. fall Carter Farias-Lofgren 16-1; 150—Emony Villa-Johnson (M) dec. Lucien Franacioch 11-7; 157—Breyden Childress (M) pinned Gabe Ellertson 0:35; 165—Cole Jones-Longstreet (M) maj. dec. Miguel Maldonado 17-6; 175—Sebastian Eagle (M) dec. Drake Sommer 16-9; 190—Aiden Eagle (M) pinned James Rose 2:55; 215—Steven Morales (M) pinned Daxten Larson 2:21; 285—Kade West (A) pinned Santiago Jimenez 1:11.

Marysville Pilchuck 84, Archbishop Murphy 0

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

106—Erwin Castillo (M) won by forfeit; 113—Eric Aguirre-Sarmiento (M) won by forfeit; 120—Cameron Wood (M) won by forfeit; 126—Garrett Turner (M) pinned Landen Ferguson 0:09; 132—Brady Holliday (M) pinned Quintin Eagle 1:00; 138—Gunner Janes (M) pinned Nicholas Yen 2:38; 144—Maxwell Woodall (M) pinned Tanner Ferguson 0:52; 150—Emony Villa-Johnson (M) won by forfeit; 157—Breyden Childress (M) won by forfeit; 165—Cole Jones-Longstreet (M) won by forfeit; 175—Sebastian Eagle (M) won by forfeit; 190—Aiden Eagle (M) pinned Abel Hilerio 0:32; 215—Steven Morales (M) pinned Zavier Mack 0:50; 285—Santiago Jimenez (M) pinned August Mack 0:18.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett at Snohomish, score not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS WRESTLING

Wesco

Glacier Peak 49, Everett 18

At Glacier Peak H.S.

100—Double forfeit; 110—Cameron Erdmann (G) won by forfeit; 115—Maddy Figler (G) won by forfeit; 120—Lucy Dalseg (E) pinned Jacqueline Berks 1:20; 125—Kate Watts (G) maj. dec. Abigail Chambers 10-1; 130—Audrey Miller (G) won by forfeit; 135—Eliana Shreve (G) won by forfeit; 140—Ava Thomas (G) won by forfeit; 145—Brooke Vandehey (G) tech. fall Elsbeth DiMartino 19-3; 155—Marissa Denke (G) won by forfeit; 170—Samantha Wilner (G) maj. dec. Hailey Woebke 16-6; 190—Vida Cienega (E) pinned Anna Wood 0:46; 235—Mia Cienega (E) pinned Isabelle Mendoza 1:54.

Arlington 48, Everett 24

At Glacier Peak H.S.

100—Double forfeit; 105—Double forfeit; 110—Julie Blevins (A) won by forfeit; 115—Ellawyn Reed (A) won by forfeit; 120—Kyla Brown (A) pinned Lucy Dalseg 2:32; 125—Tiffany Twitchell (A) pinned Abigail Chambers 4:21; 130—Charlotte Beam (A) won by forfeit; 135—Mariana Morales-Joffre (A) won by forfeit; 140—Payten Masten (A) won by forfeit; 145—Elsbeth DiMartino (E) pinned Imari Mora 1:40; 155—Mariam Crew (A) won by forfeit; 170—Alice Buchanan (E) won by forfeit; 190—Vida Cienega (E) pinned Eva Reynolds 1:33; 235—Kyla Royce (E) pinned Katie Wheeler 3:31.

— — — — — —

Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, scores not reported

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Darrington 26, Shoreline Christian 17

SHORELINE — The Loggers (3-4) took down the Chargers in a defensive battle. Freshman Selena Green and eighth grader Cara McMillion each scored 12 and picked up three steals, while McMillion totaled 13 rebounds. Bella Morales led the defensive effort with five steals.

— — — — — —

Lakewood 86, Marysville Getchell 24

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Non-league

Monroe 28, Squalicum 14

Monroe 21, Ferndale 14

Jackson 35, Ferndale 7

Squalicum 7, Jackson 0

Lakewood 21, Everett 7

Oak Harbor 34, Everett 14

Oak Harbor 14, Cascade 7

Cascade vs. Lakewood, score not reported