Edmonds-Woodway improves to 13-0
Published 4:00 pm Saturday, January 10, 2026
Prep boys basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 9-10):
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Wesco 3A/2A South
Edmonds-Woodway 63, Meadowdale 48
EDMONDS — DJ Karl’s well-rounded game of 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals helped the Warriors stay perfect at 13-0 overall and 5-0 in league. Julian Gray added 13 while Grant Williams and Will Alseth chipped in 12 points apiece.
For Meadowdale, Noah Million posted team-highs of 15 points and eight boards. Marley Miller contributed 12 points.
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Shorecrest 67, Archbishop Murphy 66
Lynnwood 44, Mountlake Terrace 42
Wesco 3A/2A North
Everett 61, Marysville Pilchuck 39
MARYSVILLE — Gemini Jones and Noah Owens tied for team-high honors with 14 points as the Seagulls (8-5 overall, 2-1 league). Henry Selders added 12 points. Michael Smathers Jr. scored a game-high 15 for the Tomahawks (3-10, 2-1).
Monroe 65, Marysville Getchell 49
MONROE — Five Bearcats scored in double figures as Monroe improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. Caleb Campbell and Wyatt Prohn each scored 14, while Dominic Castillo (12), Caden Ganashamoorthy (11), and Isaiah Kiehl (10) also filled up the stat sheet. Victor Maldanado led the Chargers (0-12, 0-13) with 18, and Evan Trinidad added 13.
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Snohomish 69, Stanwood 46
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 57, Jackson 55
MILL CREEK — Devin Freeman (14 points), Yeki Bekele (12) and Gabe Allinson each scored in double figures for the Vikings, who improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in league play. Mason Engen (14), Seamus Williams (13) and DJ Garcia (11) led the way for Jackson (6-6, 3-2).
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Arlington 76, Cascade 39
Glacier Peak 77, Mariner 34
Northwest
Sedro-Woolley 76, Lakewood 69
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cougars (7-2 overall, 5-1 league) suffered their first league loss of the season despite 28 points from Caleb Greenland and 14 from Carter Langum.
Emerald Sound
Eastside Prep 66, Granite Falls 42
King’s 68, Overlake 36
Northwest 2B/1B
Darrington 69, Concrete 55
DARRINGTON — Hunter Anderson got it done on both ends for Darrington (6-4 overall, 1-1 league), scoring 24 points and stealing the ball nine times. Grady Stuvland also had a strong showing with 20 points and four steals.
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Grace Academy 64, Shoreline Christian 38
Northwest 1B
Tulalip Heritage 60, Lake Roosevelt 57
Coulee Dam — Davien Parks’ 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals helped the Hawks improve to 8-2 overall. Davis Bachand added 17 points, while Ziggy Myles-Gilford contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
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SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Tulalip Heritage 65, DeSales 63
WALLA WALLA — Davien Parks dominated with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Hawks. Ziggy Myles-Gilford added 16 points.
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Mercer Island 86, Mountlake Terrace 51
Mount Si 54, Shorewood 52