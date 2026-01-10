Edmonds-Woodway improves to 13-0

Edmonds-Woodway’s DJ Karl takes the ball down the court during the 3A boys semifinal game against Mt. Spokane on March 7, 2025 in Tacoma. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Edmonds-Woodway’s DJ Karl takes the ball down the court during the 3A boys semifinal game against Mt. Spokane on Friday, March 7, 2025 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Edmonds-Woodway’s DJ Karl takes the ball down the court during the 3A boys semifinal game against Mt. Spokane on Friday, March 7, 2025 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep boys basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 9-10):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 63, Meadowdale 48

EDMONDS — DJ Karl’s well-rounded game of 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals helped the Warriors stay perfect at 13-0 overall and 5-0 in league. Julian Gray added 13 while Grant Williams and Will Alseth chipped in 12 points apiece.

For Meadowdale, Noah Million posted team-highs of 15 points and eight boards. Marley Miller contributed 12 points.

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Shorecrest 67, Archbishop Murphy 66

Lynnwood 44, Mountlake Terrace 42

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 61, Marysville Pilchuck 39

MARYSVILLE — Gemini Jones and Noah Owens tied for team-high honors with 14 points as the Seagulls (8-5 overall, 2-1 league). Henry Selders added 12 points. Michael Smathers Jr. scored a game-high 15 for the Tomahawks (3-10, 2-1).

Monroe 65, Marysville Getchell 49

MONROE — Five Bearcats scored in double figures as Monroe improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. Caleb Campbell and Wyatt Prohn each scored 14, while Dominic Castillo (12), Caden Ganashamoorthy (11), and Isaiah Kiehl (10) also filled up the stat sheet. Victor Maldanado led the Chargers (0-12, 0-13) with 18, and Evan Trinidad added 13.

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Snohomish 69, Stanwood 46

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 57, Jackson 55

MILL CREEK — Devin Freeman (14 points), Yeki Bekele (12) and Gabe Allinson each scored in double figures for the Vikings, who improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in league play. Mason Engen (14), Seamus Williams (13) and DJ Garcia (11) led the way for Jackson (6-6, 3-2).

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Arlington 76, Cascade 39

Glacier Peak 77, Mariner 34

Northwest

Sedro-Woolley 76, Lakewood 69

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cougars (7-2 overall, 5-1 league) suffered their first league loss of the season despite 28 points from Caleb Greenland and 14 from Carter Langum.

Emerald Sound

Eastside Prep 66, Granite Falls 42

King’s 68, Overlake 36

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 69, Concrete 55

DARRINGTON — Hunter Anderson got it done on both ends for Darrington (6-4 overall, 1-1 league), scoring 24 points and stealing the ball nine times. Grady Stuvland also had a strong showing with 20 points and four steals.

— — — — — —

Grace Academy 64, Shoreline Christian 38

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 60, Lake Roosevelt 57

Coulee Dam — Davien Parks’ 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals helped the Hawks improve to 8-2 overall. Davis Bachand added 17 points, while Ziggy Myles-Gilford contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Tulalip Heritage 65, DeSales 63

WALLA WALLA — Davien Parks dominated with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Hawks. Ziggy Myles-Gilford added 16 points.

— — — — — —

Mercer Island 86, Mountlake Terrace 51

Mount Si 54, Shorewood 52