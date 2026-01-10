Lake Stevens moves to 6-0 in Wesco behind Keira Tupua’s 26

Lake Stevens’ Keira Isabelle Tupua reacts to beating Glacier Peak on Jan. 24, 2025 in Snohomish. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens’ Keira Isabelle Tupua reacts to beating Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Keira Isabelle Tupua reacts to beating Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep girls basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 9-10):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 51, Jackson 47

LAKE STEVENS — Keira Tupua poured in 26 points as the Vikings remained perfect in league (5-0) while improving to 9-2 overall. Autumn Swobody added 10 for Lake. Alexis Eichhorn scored a team-high 21 points for the Timberwolves (8-3, 3-2), while Camille Phaysith tallied 11.

Glacier Peak 78, Mariner 51

SNOHOMISH — Skylar Giacomi (26 points) and Lily Riechelson (23) combined for 49 points to lead the Grizzlies (10-3 overall, 4-1 league). Jordan Johnson added 13. Mariner (5-6, 1-5) was led by 17 points from freshman Naomi Anderson, plus the 12 points of Diyo Kuoi.

Arlington 65, Cascade 23

ARLINGTON — Basia Pzonka led the Eagles (8-4, 3-2) with 16 points. Azari Hill scored a team-high six points for the Bruins (2-10, 0-4).

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 54, Marysville Pilchuck 17

MARYSVILLE — Tatum Smith’s 15 points and Emily Barton’s 10 were more than enough to overcome Marysville Pilchuck (0-12 overall, 0-3 league) as the Seagulls improved to 7-5, 2-1.

Monroe 57, Marysville Getchell 18

MONROE — Mya Mercille (16 points) and Ava Barnett (10) led a Bearcats (6-7 overall, 1-2 league) blowout. Elle Grover led the Chargers (3-9, 1-2) with seven points.

Snohomish 45, Stanwood 39

STANWOOD — Led by Kendall Hammer’s 18 points and Sienna Capelli’s 14, the Panthers (5-6 overall, 3-0 league) ground out a win to hand Stanwood (7-3, 2-1) its first league loss. Presley Harris sank five 3-points shots as part of a team-high 17 points for the Spartans, while Ellalee Wortham added 12 points.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 65, Shorecrest 50

SHORELINE — Tied going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats (10-3 overall, 6-0 league) pulled away behind 32 points from Brooke Blachly and 19 from Celine Wright. Individual statistics were not reported for Shorecrest (5-7, 3-3).

Edmonds-Woodway 56, Meadowdale 47

EDMONDS — Senior Finley Wichers hit four 3-pointers as part a 19-point night as the Warriors (12-1 overall, 4-1 league) beat Meadowdale for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020. Freshman Zaniyah Jones sealed the deal with eight points down the stretch to finish with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fellow freshman Amelia Faber added 13 points and a number of defensive stops.

Mia Brockmeyer scored a team-high 17 for the Mavericks (6-6, 3-2), while Lexi Zardis added 10.

— — — — — —

Mountlake Terrace 48, Lynnwood 31

Northwest

Lakewood 81, Sedro-Woolley 27

Northwest 2B/1B

Concrete 56, Darrington 28

DARRINGTON — Despite a dominant outing from eighth grader Cara McMillion (18 points, 15 rebounds, three steals), the Loggers dipped to 3-5, 0-2.

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 64, Shoreline Christian 16

Mukilshoot Tribal School 54, Tulalip Heritage 46

Non-league

King’s 63, Nooksack Valley 35

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

SATURDAY

Non-league

Todd Beamer 49, Lynnwood 36

Mt. Si 56, Shorewood 35

Lynden 69, King’s 64

Tulalip Heritage at DeSales, canceled

West Seattle at Granite Falls, canceled