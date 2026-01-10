Odin Schwabenbauer takes 285 title at Gut Check Tournament on Saturday

Prep wrestling roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 9-10):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS WRESTLING

Gut Check Tournament

KENT — Snohomish’s Odin Schwabenbauer won the 285-pound division, emerging from a bracket of 49 wrestlers in the event held at the ShoWare Center. Schwabenauer pinned his first four opponents before winning the title bout by a 9-2 decision.

Glacier Peak’s Max Bridges advanced to the 215 semifinals and placed fourth. Snohomish’s Luke Sage lost in the third round at 190, but battled back to win four straight matches on his way to finishing fourth.

Darrington’s Creed Wright won his 100th career match in the quarterfinals before finishing sixth in the 132 class.

Decatur Gator Invitational

FEDERAL WAY — Kamiak wrestlers Andrew Do (113 pounds), Nicky Huff (138) and Ian Park (165) each finished second in their respective classes.

Island Invitational

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — Archbishop Murphy’s Tanner Ferguson placed second in the 138 bout.

Lads and Lasses

FIFE — Hunter Ansell won the 175-pound class with two pins and a major decision to lead Sultan to a fifth-place team finish. Fellow Turks Mason Daily (138), Landyn Jovee (165) and Coen Chandler (215) each placed second.

King of Beacon Hill

At Cleveland H.S.

Championship matches (local schools)

106—Isaiah Meyer (Edmonds-Woodway) pinned Henry Nguyen (Evergreen-Seattle) 1:26; 120—Aidan Duong (Edmonds-Woodway) dec. Cohen Chinneth (Lakes) 10-4; 144—Roland Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway) tech. fall Seneca Nguyen (Chief Sealth) 15-0; 165—Titus Swett (Mountlake Terrace) pinned Mekonnen Isaac (Cleveland) 5:47; 190—Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) pinned Eben Perez (Cleveland) 3:14; 215—Saif Dahham (Nathan Hale) pinned Logan Armstrong (Mountlake Terrace) 5:06.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Lads and Lasses

FIFE — Sultan’s Hanna Ridgely pinned her first two opponents in the 120-pound weight class before winning a 9-3 decision in the title match.

Rock Island Rumble

OAK HARBOR — Belyini Pascasio-Umana (100 pounds) and Jannethzy Cortes-Hernandez (145) won title bouts to lead Mariner to a third-place finish.

Championship matches (local schools)

100—Belyini Pascasio-Umana (Mariner) won by sudden victory Makenna Austin (Darrington) 9-6; 115—Isabella Alvarez (Mariner) pinned Cassidy Halgren (Mount Vernon) 1:30; 140—Saniyah McKinney (Seattle Academy) dec. Eden Cole (Kamiak) 7-2; 145—Jannethzy Cortes-Hernandez (Mariner) pinned Reese Gaspar (Seattle Academy) 2:19.