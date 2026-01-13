Brockmeyer’s big fourth lifts Meadowdale to win

Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer looks for an open teammate to pass to during the game against Shorewood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 47, Shorecrest 43

SHORELINE — Mia Brockmeyer (21 points) carried the Mavericks (7-6 overall, 4-2 league) to the finish line, hitting four of her five 3s in the fourth to score all of Meadowdale’s points in the final frame. Lexi Zardis added 11 for Meadowdale while Anna Usitalo led Shorecrest with 15 points.

Archbishop Murphy 56, Mountlake Terrace 39

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Brooke Blachly splashed home seven 3s en route to a 30-point night for the Wildcats (11-3, 7-0). Celine Wright added 18 points in the winning effort. Individual stats were not reported for Mountlake Terrace (7-8, 3-4).

Edmonds-Woodway 44, Shorewood 12

EDMONDS — The Warriors (13-1, 5-1) put together a defensive gem to take down the Stormrays (1-12, 1-5). Zaniyah Jones led the winning effort with 12 points on limited minutes.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 62, Monroe 39

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (6-6, 4-0) held onto their league lead with a commanding win over the Bearcats (6-8, 1-3). Sienna Capelli continued her strong campaign with a game-high 26 points, all of which came within the 3-point arc, while Lola Rotondo added 12 for Snohomish. Mya Mercille led Monroe with 11 points.

Stanwood 59, Marysville Pilchuck 22

MARYSVILLE — The Spartans (9-3, 3-1) leveraged their best defensive performance of the season to take down the Tomahawks (0-13, 0-4). Ellalee Wortham led Stanwood with 18 points while Mone’t Clemens had 12 for Marysville Pilchuck.

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Everett 66, Marysville Getchell 20

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 45, Arlington 33

ARLINGTON — The Vikings (10-2, 6-0) pulled away from the Eagles (8-5, 3-3) in the third quarter as Noelani Tupua led Lake Stevens with 18 points. Keira Isabelle Tupua (15 points) and Tessa Anastasi (10 points) also had double-digit nights for the Vikings while Addi Green had a team-high 11 points for Arlington.

Glacier Peak 47, Cascade 20

EVERETT — The Grizzlies (11-3, 5-1) managed a comfortable road win over the Bruins (2-11, 0-5) as Lily Riechelson scored 17 points for Glacier Peak.

Jackson 64, Kamiak 34

MILL CREEK — A 14-point showing from freshman Camille Phaysith led the Timberwolves (9-3, 4-2) while Makena Devine scored 13 in a blowout win over the Knights (5-8, 1-4). Individual stats were not reported for Kamiak.

Northwest 2B/1B

Friday Harbor 47, Darrington 26

DARRINGTON — Eighth-grader Cara McMillion scored 16 points and notched two steals as the Loggers (4-6, 0-3) fell to the Wolverines.

Emerald Sound

King’s 61, Northwest 31

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 59, Grace Academy 8

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 57, Friday Harbor 55

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (8-4, 2-1) outlasted the Wolverines as Hunter Anderson and Grady Stuvland each scored 18. Carter Snel nearly notched a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds for Darrington.

Emerald Sound

King’s 61, Northwest 31

Northwest 1B

Lummi Nation 88, Grace Academy 36

Non-league

Ingraham 55, Granite Falls 47