Snohomish girls win clash with Glacier Peak behind Capelli’s 27 points

Prep basketball roundup for Monday, Jan. 19:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Snohomish 72, Glacier Peak 52

SNOHOMISH — Sienna Capelli dropped 27 points to lead the Panthers (8-6) to victory in a battle between crosstown rivals. Kendall Hammer hit four 3-pointers as part of a 17-point effort for Snohomish, and Layla King led the Grizzlies (12-4) with 19 points.

Stanwood 62, Mount Vernon Christian 48

STANWOOD — Ellalee Wortham (19 points) and Dorothy Berrett (17 points) combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Spartans (11-3) pull away from the Hurricanes (12-2).

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Interlake 75, Marysville-Pilchuck 37

East Jefferson 38, Granite Falls 22

King’s 76, North Creek 51

Northwest

Lakewood 81, Burlington-Edison 71

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest

Lakewood 54, Burlington-Edison 43

BURLINGTON — Caleb Greenland scored a game-high 27 points and Carter Langum chipped in eight for the Cougars (9-4, 7-3 league), who led by just two points at halftime before pulling away with an 18-point fourth quarter. Madden Whitlock led the Tigers (10-4, 6-3 league) with 15 points.

Wesco 4A

Jackson 79, Cascade 22

Non-league

Tualatin (Ore.) 58, Edmonds-Woodway 46

Glacier Peak 48, Bremerton 42

Auburn Mountainview 54, King’s 36

Granite Falls 68, Sultan 62

Archbishop Murphy 81, Steilacoom 47

Mariner at Sedro-Woolley, score not reported.