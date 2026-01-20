Stanwood girls dominate third frame in blowout win

Stanwood’s Stella Berrett tries to take a shot during the game against Arlington on Dec. 3, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 58, Everett 35

STANWOOD — Stella Berrett and Ellalee Wortham each scored 14 as the Spartans (12-3 overall, 5-1 league) downed the Seagulls (8-7, 3-3) thanks to an 18-0 third quarter. Akilah Shaw had a team-high 11 points for Everett in the loss.

Monroe 66, Marysville Pilchuck 22

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (7-9, 2-4) hunkered down on defense to take down the Tomahawks (1-15, 1-5) on the road. Aspen Vanderveer led the offensive effort, knocking down five 3s en route to a 19-point game while Allyson Neri added 14. Makayla Whitson paced MP with nine points.

Snohomish 71, Marysville Getchell 15

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (9-6, 6-0) left no doubt in a landslide win over the Chargers (3-13, 1-5). Sienna Capelli scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first period while Kendall Hammer scored 11 in the first half alone for Snohomish.

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 82, Kamiak 41

MUKILTEO — There was no stopping the Tupua sisters as Noelani (26 points) and Keira Isabelle (21 points) put an exclamation point on another Lake Stevens (12-2, 7-0) win. Annika Hastings had 18 points for Kamiak (6-9, 2-5).

Arlington 68, Mariner 28

ARLINGTON — Five Eagles eclipsed eight points as Arlington (9-6, 4-4) moved back to .500 in league play. Addi Green paced the victors with 15 points while Mariner (6-8, 1-7) was buoyed by 13 points from Diyo Kuoi.

Jackson 71, Cascade 24

MILL CREEK — Makena Devine scored 22 points as the Timberwolves (11-3, 6-2) held on to third place in the league with a convincing win. Individual stats were not reported for Cascade (2-13, 0-7).

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 86, Shorewood 32

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (8-7, 5-2) dominated the Stormrays (1-14, 1-7) at home as Mia Brockmeyer (26) and Lexi Zardis (21) each eclipsed 20 points. Kaya Powell added 13 for Meadowdale while Adi Davidson scored 10 for Shorewood.

Archbishop Murphy 77, Edmonds-Woodway 60

EDMONDS — Brooke Blachly scored 45 points to lead Archbishop Murphy.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Northwest 2B/1B

Orcas Island 53, Darrington 25

EASTSOUND — Eighth grader Cara McMillion scored 11 as the Loggers (4-9, 0-6) fell to the Vikings on the road.

Northwest

Lakewood 64, Nooksack Valley 43

Northwest 1B

Grace Academy 41, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 24

Emerald Sound

Bear Creek 49, Granite Falls 23

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 2B/1B

Orcas Island 83, Darrington 53

EASTSOUND — The Loggers (9-5, 3-3) couldn’t keep up with the Vikings as Grady Stuvland scored 21 to lead Darrington.

Northwest 1B

Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 50, Grace Academy 40