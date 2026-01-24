Lake Stevens proves to be league’s best against Glacier Peak

Lake Stevens’ Noelani Tupua steals the ball and dribbles up the court for a layup against Tenison Woods on Dec. 2 in Lake Stevens. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lake Stevens’ Noelani Tupua steals the ball and dribbles up the court for a layup against Tenison Woods on Dec. 2, 2025 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep girls basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 24-25):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 65, Glacier Peak 58

LAKE STEVENS — In a matchup of league contenders, the Vikings kept their perfect conference record intact (8-0) while improving to 13-2 overall. The Tupua sisters combined for 37 points — 20 by Noelani and 17 from Keira. Autumn Swobody added 11.

For Glacier Peak (12-5, 6-2), Lily Riechelson continued her strong season with a team-high 18 points. Zoey Ritter added 14 points, and Skylar Giacomi tallied 11.

Mariner 53, Cascade 40

EVERETT — Freshman Naomi Anderson led the way for Mariner, which improved to 7-8 overall and 2-7 in league play. Amina Lewis scored a team-high 13 for the Bruins (2-14, 0-8).

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Arlington 51, Kamiak 39

Wesco North 3A/2A

Stanwood 74, Marysville Getchell 15

MARYSVILLE — Eleven Spartans scored, led by Ellalee Wortham, who posted 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. Mylee Lacomb added 13 for Stanwood (13-3 overall, 6-1 in league). The Chargers dropped to 3-14, 1-6.

Snohomish 62, Marysville Pilchuck 6

MARYSVILLE — The Panthers put the clamps on the Tommies and got a game-high 19 points from Sienna Capelli, who was one of 11 players to score for Snohomish.

Everett 46, Monroe 41 (OT)

MONROE — The Bearcats outscored Everett 14-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Seagulls (9-4 overall, 4-3 league) shut Monroe down in the extra frame, however, allowing just two points. Akilah Shaw led a balanced Everett effort with 14 points. Aspen Vanderveer contributed a game-high 20 points for the Bearcats (7-10, 2-5), and Mya Mercille added 12.

Wesco South 3A/2A

Archbishop Murphy 70, Lynnwood 18

EVERETT — Though the starters played limited minutes, Brooke Blachly managed to hit seven of 10 3-point attempts for 21 points as the Wildcats stay perfect in league (10-0) while improving to 14-3 overall. Lynnwood fell to 2-16, 0-10.

Meadowdale 69, Mountlake Terrace 49

LYNNWOOD — Mia Brockmeyer poured in a game-high 24 points for the Mavericks (9-7 overall, 6-2 league), while Lisa Sonko (18 points) and Lexi Zardis (13) also scored in double digits. Mountlake Terrace dipped to 7-10, 3-6.

Northwest 2B/1B

La Conner 76, Darrington 8

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

SATURDAY

Wesco South 3A/2A

Shorecrest 52, Shorewood 32

Northwest

Lakewood 53, Meridian 50

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 23, Providence Classical Christian 22

Non-league

King’s 61, Toppenish 38