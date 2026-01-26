Mylee LaComb sets Stanwood record with 10 3s

Prep basketball roundup for Monday, Jan. 26:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A

Stanwood 78, Marysville Pilchuck 15

STANWOOD — Mylee LaComb broke the school record for made 3-pointers in a game with 10 to lead the Spartans with 30 points on senior night. Jazmyn Legg set the previous record of nine last season. Ellalee Wortham added 24 points for Stanwood (14-3 overall, 7-1 league). MP dipped to 1-17, 1-7.

Everett 43, Marysville Getchell 7

EVERETT — Akilah Shaw scored a game-high 10 points as the Seagulls (10-7 overall, 5-3 league) locked up the Chargers (3-15, 1-7).

Non-league

Archbishop Murphy 63, Arlington 28

EVERETT — Ashley Fletcher scored 10 points and tallied double-digit rebounds as Archbishop Murphy improved to 15-3 overall. Brooke Blachly hit five 3-point baskets and compiled 24 points. Individual statistics were not reported for Arlington (10-7).

Mount Vernon Christian 48, Sultan 14

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Lake Washington 84, Tulalip Heritage 52

KIRKLAND — The Hawks fell to Class 4A Lake Washington despite 18 points from Davien Parks.

Lakewood 75, Stanwood 49

LAKEWOOD — The Cougars (11-4 overall) jumped on Stanwood (4-13) early with a 22-7 first quarter. Carter Langum led a balanced Lakewood attack with 17 points, while Caleb Greenland (13), and Derek Wilson (11) also scored in double figures. Emery Aasen scored a team-high 10 for the Spartans.

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Mount Vernon Christian 70, Sultan 37