Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 18-24

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. Jan. 18-24. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

James Edmonds | Glacier Peak boys wrestling

The freshman won four straight matches in 2:49 or less to claim the 113-pound title at the Marysville Premier tournament.

This week’s nominees

Afebia Aemere | Lake Stevens girls wrestling

The junior won the 170-pound individual title to help Lake Stevens claim the Lady Knights Invitational team championship on Jan. 24. Aemere pinned her title bout opponent in 35 seconds, her fourth pin in four matches.

Brooke Blachly | Archbishop Murphy girls basketball

The senior sharp-shooter scored 45 points, including nine 3-pointers, against Edmonds-Woodway on Jan. 20. She added 21 points on seven 3s in limited minutes during in a blowout of Lynnwood on Jan. 23.

Aaron Pierre | Kamiak boys basketball

The senior forward saved his best for last against Lake Stevens on Jan. 21, scoring nine of his game-high 28 points in overtime to lift the Knights.

Grady Rohrich | Snohomish boys basketball

The junior torched the Marysville schools, helping the Panthers push their winning streak to eight straight. Rohrich scored 30 points against Marysville Pilchuck on Jan. 23 and also tallied 15 against Maryville Getchell on Jan. 21.

Anna Usitalo | Shorecrest girls basketball

The junior was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court on Jan. 21 against Lynnwood, racking up 31 points and 10 steals in a dominant win for the Scots.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.