Editorial: School levies, bonds invest in future of students

Monroe High School’s Betzy Garcia celebrates her touchdown against Everett High during a flag football game on Jan. 14 in Everett. School levies fund athletic and extracurricular programs, along with much more in both school district and in other school districts across the county. Both Monroe and Everett school districts are seeking voter approval of operations levies and school construction bonds in the Feb. 10 special election. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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By The Herald Editorial Board

As was noted in recent editorials supporting the bond and levy requests for Everett and Mukilteo school districts, local taxpayer support for the county’s school district provides a necessary share of the state’s “paramount duty” stated in the state constitution for ample funding of K-12 education.

For most districts, educational programs and operation levies provide about 12 percent to 15 percent of districts’ annual budgets, providing funding for additional counselors, school nurses, classroom assistants, security and other support staff; athletic and extracurricular programs; special education funding; and curricula and classroom materials that aren’t provided by the state in its “prototypical school model” allocation.

Other districts also rely on capital levies to fund technology, facility and other improvements, again above what the state provides.

And general obligation bonds, typically retired over about 20 years, are used for major construction and improvement projects, funding new schools, renovations and district-wide maintenance. Bonds often are significant asks for a community as the state provides only partial support for school construction, leaving much of that burden to local school districts for modern and safe facilities. A state Supreme Court decision in 2023 affirmed that funding practice.

While levies need only a simple majority to pass, bond elections require support of 60 percent of a district’s voters for adoption.

Again, The Herald Editorial Board has routinely asked voters to support levies and bonds in their school districts. That taxpayer support is not negligible, especially with affordability on many minds.

But the approval of levies and bonds is foundational to the support of strong communities and prepared, healthy and knowledgeable children and young adults. It is an investment that has and will pay dividends.

The following school districts are seeking voter approval for these measures. Yes votes are urged for all:

Darrington School District is seeking approval of a four-year renewal of its current educational operations and programs levy at an estimated millage rate of $2.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Edmonds School District is seeking approval of a four-year renewal of its current educational programs and operations levy at an estimated millage rate between $1.45 and $1.51.

Granite Falls School District is seeking approval of a four-year renewal of its current educational programs and operations levy at an estimated millage rate of $1.40; and a four-year renewal of its current capital levy for technology and school improvements at an estimated millage rate of $1.30.

Index School District is seeking approval for a four-year replacement educational programs and operations levy at an estimated millage rate of 54 cents.

Lake Stevens School District is seeking voter approval of a four-year renewal of its current educational operations and programs levy at an estimated millage rate of $1.81; and a four-year renewal of its current capital levy for instructional technology improvements at an estimated millage rate between 18 and 16 cents.

Monroe School District is seeking approval of a $152 million, 21-year bond to repair, replace and improve school facilities throughout the district. It needs 60 percent approval to be adopted. Monroe also seeks approve of a four-year replacement education programs and operations levy at an estimated levy rate between $1.73 and $1.65,

Northshore School District is seeking a four-year renewal of a current technology and capital projects levy at an estimated millage rate between 54 cents and 47 cents; a four-year renewal of an existing educational operations and programs levy with an estimated millage rate between $1.40 and $1.53; and a $698 million, 21-year general obligation bond for renovations, upgrades and new construction throughout the district. The bond requires 60 percent approval to pass.

Snohomish School District is seeking voter approval of a four-year renewal of its current educational operations and programs levy at an estimated millage rate of $1.80; and a four-year renewal of its current capital levy for technology, safety and facility improvements at an estimated millage rate of 60 cents.

Stanwood-Camano School District seeks a four-year safety and infrastructure capital levy, with estimated millage rates of 19 cents in 2027, 53 cents in 2028, 40 cents in 2029 and 37 cents in 2039.

Sultan School District is seeking voter approval of a four-year renewal of its current educational operations and programs levy at an estimated millage rate of $1.60; and a four-year renewal of its current capital levy for technology, safety and facility improvements at an estimated millage rate of 90 cents.

Election information

Twelve school districts in Snohomish County are seeking voter approval for ballot measures for replacement operations levies, capital levies and/or bonds.

Ballots have been mailed to registered voters.

For a list and links to specific voters’ guides for special elections in your community go to tinyurl.com/SnoCoFeb10ElexGuides.

Levies require simple majority approval by a district’s voters. Bonds require a 60 percent majority for approval.

Voters should note that, because of changes to U.S. Postal Service policy, ballots returned by mail should either be hand-canceled by post office staff when dropped off or mailed well in advance of the special election’s Feb. 10 deadline to be assured that the ballot will be counted.

Ballots also can be returned to Snohomish County Elections drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Feb. 10. A list and map of ballot drop box locations is available at tinyurl.com/SnoCoElexDropBoxes.

For more information on elections and registering to vote go to tinyurl.com/SnoCoElex2026.