Meadowdale girls stun Archbishop Murphy with first league loss

Meadowdale’s Lexi Zardis makes a layup during the game against Shorewood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Thursday, Jan. 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 74, Archbishop Murphy 65

LYNNWOOD — Mia Brockmeyer and Lexi Zardis had unstoppable offensive performances as the Mavericks (11-7 overall, 8-2 league) handed the Wildcats (15-4, 10-1) their first league loss. Brockmeyer led the victors with 25 points and five 3s while Zardis followed close behind with 24 points and three triples as Meadowdale got out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead. Brooke Blachly continued her outstanding year for Archbishop Murphy with a game-high 29 points on six 3s, and Ashley Fletcher added 13.

Edmonds-Woodway 63, Mountlake Terrace 38

EDMONDS — The Warriors (16-2, 8-2) cruised to a home win as freshman guard Amara Leckie scored nine points, pulled down seven rebounds and notched seven assists to go with five steals. Finley Wichers added 14 points while Zaniyah Jones posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for Edmonds-Woodway. Jordyn Stokes had a team-high 10 points for Mountlake Terrace (8-11, 4-7).

Non-league

Everett 45, Shorecrest 41

Orcas Island 69, Sultan 35

Northwest

Lakewood at Mount Baker, score not reported

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Meadowdale 54, Archbishop Murphy 41

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (15-4, 8-2) put the clamps down to defeat the Wildcats (10-8, 3-7) at home. Marley Miller paced Meadowdale with 20 points and 10 rebounds as his squad held Archbishop Murphy to under 30% shooting on the evening. Carter Hagen hit three 3s to lead the Wildcats with 12 points.

Edmonds-Woodway 68, Mountlake Terrace 48

EDMONDS — The Warriors (17-2, 9-1) saved their best for last, outscoring the Hawks (2-16, 2-9) 42-22 in the second half. Dre Simonsen went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe to score 16 for Edmonds-Woodway while DJ Karl added 15 points in the win. Sophomore Anthony Fuentes led the young Mountlake Terrace team with 13 points.

Northwest

Lakewood 71, Mt. Baker 65

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (13-4, 10-3) held off the Mountaineers for their fifth straight win. Derek Willson and Carter Langum each scored 17 while Chase Kirkpatrick had 15 for Lakewood in the win.

Non-league

Sultan 64, Orcas Island 59

Anacortes 63, Arlington 38