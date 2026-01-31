Monroe clinches share of league title

Prep boys basketball roundup for Friday and Saturday (Jan. 30-31):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 73, Marysville Getchell 42

MARYSVILLE — Isaiah Kiehl scored a game-high 22 points to help the Bearcats (16-2 overall and 8-1 in league) clinch a share of the North title. Wyatt Prohn added 19, and Caleb Campbell had 10. Evan Trinidad scored a team high 18 for the Spartans (0-18, 0-9).

Snohomish 58, Stanwood 44

SNOHOMISH — Grady Rohrich (25 points) and Hudson Smith (20), Deyton Wheat (14 points, seven rebounds) and Luke Davis (12 rebounds) led the way for Snohomish (13-7 overall, 7-2 league), as the Panthers stayed within a game of Monroe in the conference standings. Rece Green scored a game-high 28 points for the Spartans (5-14, 3-6).

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Everett 76, Marysville Pilchuck 36

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 80, Lynnwood 43

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 73, Cascade 27

LAKE STEVENS — Daniel Ngezaho (15 points), Gabe Allinson (12) and Devin Freeman (11) helped the Vikings (11-7 overall, 6-4 league) cruise to a lopsided victory. Cascade fell to 1-16, 1-8.

Kamiak 71, Mariner 42

EVERETT — Aaron Pierre helped the Knights (8-11 overall, 4-6 league) to a rivalry win with 24 points. Zane Rucker added 17 against the Mariner (1-17, 1-10).

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Glacier Peak 59, Jackson 38

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 54, Bush 46

King’s 64, Bear Creek 49

Northwest 2B/1B

Darrington 73, Concrete 54

CONCRETE — Grady Stuvland (24 points, two steals), Hunter Anderson (17 points, 13 assists), Carter Snel (12 points, nine rebounds) and Jayce Lenker (11 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots) paced the Loggers (12-6 overall, 5-3 league).

Northwest 1B

Tulalip Heritage 104, Grace Academy 51

MARYSVILLE — JJ Gray registered a triple double with 29 points, 13 assists and 14 steals, while Davien Parks went off with 42 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Tulalip Heritage (15-3 overall, 5-1 league). Ryker Stewar scored a team-high 23 for the Eagles, and Jayce Anderson added 19.

SATURDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 71, Shorecrest 65

Edmonds-Woodway 61, Meadowdale 55

LYNNWOOD — The Warriors benefitted from double-figures scoring from four player, Andreas Simonsen (16 points), Will Alseth (13 points), Shayaan Shah (13 points, nine rebounds) and Grant Williams (11 points) to improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 league. Marley Miller scored a game-high 17 for Meadowdale (15-4, 8-2), while Noah Million and Hassan Motley each scored 14.

Northwest 2B/1B

Tulalip Heritage at Concrete, score not reported

Non-league

King’s 54, Cascade Christian 48