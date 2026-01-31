The Herald’s Aronson selected for investigative role

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EVERETT — Eliza Aronson has been named as the new investigative reporter for The Daily Herald.

Aronson, who joined the newspaper in October 2024, previously served as the environmental and climate reporter.

As the environmental reporter, Aronson is best known for coverage of the historic flooding from December and her series of stories on the controversial Eastview development.

“We’d been searching for this investigative position for quite some time,” Managing Editor Mike Henneke said. “After watching Eliza work, it became abundantly clear that we had the right candidate for the job this entire time.”

For now, the change will leave The Herald without a designated environmental and climate reporter, Henneke said. Future environmental stories will be distributed amongst other reporters.

“I’m truly so excited for this opportunity. I’ve loved getting to know Snohomish County, and I can’t wait to dig in,” Aronson said. “I will preface that it might take a moment before you see my byline because, unfortunately, record requests, finding sources and writing hard-hitting pieces aren’t instantaneous processes. But the stories are on their way.”

Previously, Aronson led a 10-month investigation at Eugene Weekly exposing the University of Oregon’s violations of federal safety laws and its cover-up of widespread drugging incidents at fraternity parties. The series spurred a U.S. Department of Education inquiry, major reporting reforms and new resources for assault survivors.

For the investigation, Aronson won first place in the Society of Professional Journalists’ regional contest in the medium series and investigative categories. She also received second place for the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Baker Family Public Service Journalism Award, funded by the A-Mark Foundation.

While interning and freelancing at Willamette Week, Portland’s alt-weekly, she uncovered and reported on an international sex trafficking network operating through illicit massage parlors around the city and state. Her resulting cover story prompted Oregon legislators to pass a law targeting the criminal enterprises and expanding support for trafficked, primarily immigrant women.

If you have story tips or leads, email Aronson at eliza.aronson@heraldnet.com or 425-339-3434.

Eliza’s stories are supported by the Herald’s Investigative Reporting Fund.