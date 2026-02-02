Everett Transit releases draft of long-range plan

EVERETT — Everett Transit released a draft of its long-range planning document on Monday, laying out a roadmap for an increase in service through 2045 and the possibility of a new form of local transit service within the next decade.

The 39-page draft of the long-range plan states that the local transit agency plans to increase its fixed-route bus service by 25% by 2045. That includes an increase of 6,000 revenue hours — the amount of time buses are in service and available for people to ride — planned as soon as 2031. Other increases include a 5,000 service hour jump in 2035, a 10,000 hour increase in 2041, and another 5,000 hour increase in 2045.

Those increases would come from a number of changes to service, according to the report. Key routes, including Routes 3, 8, 12 and 29, would see their frequency and coverage increase. The changes would expand access to regional connections like the South Everett Freeway Station and McCollum Park and Ride, and also strengthen connections to future light rail and bus rapid transit networks. By 2045, about 30% of Everett households will be near a route where a bus would arrive at least once every 30 minutes, according to the report.

In addition to the increase in traditional bus service, Everett Transit is also planning to implement new on-demand transit service — sometimes referred to as “microtransit” service — limited to certain areas of the city. Other regional agencies like Community Transit and King County Metro have similar programs, which utilize minivans to transport people in areas where fixed-route service may be less feasible.

The on-demand service could be launched in 2032, according to the plan, in areas of the city where no Everett Transit service currently exists. One area would be along West Mukilteo Boulevard on the west side of the city, where fixed-route service had previously operated but had to be halted due to the Edgewater Bridge construction. It would also operate in the eastern Valley View neighborhood, another neighborhood where Everett Transit had operated fixed-route service but had removed it due to low ridership, the draft plan states.

Financially, Everett Transit will be sustainable through 2038 if current service stays the same and no additional revenue is sought, the draft plan read. But to increase service — and to keep up with future capital upgrades — Everett Transit will need to find additional funding, according to the report. The agency operates as an enterprise fund, outside of the city’s general fund, and is primarily paid for via a 0.6% sales tax, although it also receives some funding from other sources, like fares and grants. The 0.6% rate hasn’t changed since 2004.

The draft plan assumes a 0.3% sales tax increase will be implemented in 2031 to help fund the transit agency’s expansion. That increase would require approval by both the City Council and the voters, via a 2030 ballot measure.

The increase would bring the agency’s sales tax rate to 0.9%, the same amount King County Metro collects and below the current amount Community Transit collects, 1.2%. Along with the additional bus service and ongoing maintenance, the tax increase would contribute toward major capital projects planned for the future, including a new operations base and vehicle maintenance facility.

“This funding assumption is central to our ability to expand service,” the draft plan reads. “If the proposed sales tax increase is not approved, our next Long Range Plan update in 2032 will reflect a more limited network — one that aligns with the funding available under the current 0.6% rate.”

If the sales tax is approved earlier than 2030, according to the report, implementing the new on-demand service and increases to fixed-route service could happen sooner.

The transit agency began its long-range planning process in 2023 but paused work until the city approved an update to its comprehensive plan in 2025, which outlined a goal of tripling transit ridership across all agencies by 2044.

Everett Transit is accepting comments on the draft plan through March 2. Two open houses on the draft plan are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 and Feb. 18 at Everett Station, located at 3201 Smith Ave. in Everett.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.