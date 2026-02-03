Ballots for special election are due Feb. 10

EVERETT — As the Feb. 10 special election approaches, voters will need to ensure their ballots are turned in on time to make sure their votes are counted.

If voters choose to mail their ballots via a postal box, the United States Postal Service recommends mailing the ballot a week before election day to ensure it is postmarked on or before election day. Local election officials have previously said that recent changes to the way the United States Postal Service processes mail may affect how quickly mailed ballots receive a postmark. If a ballot is postmarked after election day, it will not be counted.

Other options to ensure that ballots are counted is to request a manual postmark in person at a local post office. That service is free. Voters can also use one of 35 official ballot drop boxes located across the county, which are open all day and close at 8 p.m. on the day of the election.

February’s special election ballot includes 21 bond and levy measures, nearly all of them from local school districts. Voters will only see measures on their ballot for the districts they live in.

About 9.7% of voters who received a ballot had turned in their vote as of Monday, according to data from the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office. Countywide turnout in recent February special elections typically hovers around the 30% mark, election records show.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.