Edmonds passes resolution affirming support for immigrants

EDMONDS — Edmonds residents urged the City Council on Tuesday to take action to protect the community as federal immigration enforcement surges nationwide.

The comments came as the council was set to vote on a resolution to reaffirm the city’s support for immigrants.

The resolution did not include specific policy changes. It stated the city’s support for state laws that protect the rights of immigrants, including the Keep Washington Working Act and the Courts Open to All Act. The Keep Washington Working Act limits local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration law. The Courts Open to All Act prohibits judges and court staff from collecting information about an individual’s immigration status and prohibits civil arrests at court facilities.

The resolution also stated the city’s support for additional state laws to “address the concerns of the community and further the commitment to equality, safety, and justice for all residents.” It urged civil liberties legal experts to provide the community with information to “promote the protection of everyone’s rights and safety.” It encouraged local businesses, organizations and schools to foster an understanding of immigration rights.

The resolution passed by a vote of 6-0. Council President Michelle Dotsch abstained, saying the resolution required “significant explanation to be understood.”

“I believe council resolutions are most effective when they reflect united, nonpartisan, local consensus on issues within our City Council’s direct scope of responsibility,” Dotsch said. “The answers to concerns raised about public safety actions should appropriately come from the administration, not the council.”

The discussion came amid a federal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. In January, federal immigration enforcement officers shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both U.S. citizens with no criminal record. The shootings sparked nationwide protests, including several walkouts at local high schools. Last week, protesters gathered in Everett to show solidarity with Minneapolis.

“At what point will Edmonds police step in to protect us?” Edmonds resident Simone Bower said. “What happens when federal agents use excessive unconstitutional force? What happens when chemical agents are deployed in our neighborhoods, or when ICE agents enter homes without warrants, smash into vehicles or detain people, including U.S. citizens? What happens when innocent bystanders are harmed? Where does Edmonds draw the line, and will you clearly say so?”

Many residents thanked council member Chris Eck for proposing the resolution, but urged the council to take more concrete action in the future. Some cited Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s recent announcement of steps she plans to take to address federal immigration enforcement. Her proposals included an executive order prohibiting federal immigration authorities from using city-owned property to conduct civil immigration enforcement.

“I know this moment in history is asking a lot of you,” Edmonds resident Chelsea Rudd said. “I know it’s scary, but we must take a stand, even if we do it scared. Mayor Rosen, the statement you put out, thank you, but make it stronger. Council member Eck, the resolution you’re proposing, thank you, but make it stronger.”

On Jan. 28, Mayor Mike Rosen and Police Chief Loi Dawkins issued a joint statement in response to ICE actions in Minneapolis. Per state law and Edmonds Police Department’s policies, the department does not “participate in or interfere with” ICE activities, the statement read. The statement also reaffirmed that Edmonds police officers do not inquire about immigration status when responding to calls for service.

“We are here to ensure the safety of all and with regards to public safety, if there are any concerns where crime is suspected of being committed, then we will show up when people call 911,” Dawkins said at the meeting. “In addition, it’s our operational standard to abide by our use of force policies as well as state law, and we will ensure that if we are called, we will verify the identity of those involved and act accordingly if necessary.”

Eck and other council members stated their support for exploring further actions the city can take.

“While I encourage all community members to become knowledgeable about their rights and legal actions that they can all take, I will continue to see what we can do to do more as a council,” Eck said.

On Saturday, the Edmonds United in Faith Coalition hosted a rapid response training with the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. Rapid response training teaches community members how to document and report Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions and what to do as a bystander during ICE activity. More than 600 people attended the event, said Diana Nielsen, leader of the United in Faith Coalition.

“People came to this training because they’ve been seeing the nightmare unfolding in Minneapolis, and we do not ever want to see that nightmare happening in our community,” Nielsen said.

At the meeting and on social media, some residents said federal immigration agents have been reported at day cares throughout Edmonds.

“We’re talking about things that are actually happening to community members,” Eck said. “People of all ages are scared and traumatized.”

The city of Mountlake Terrace was set to discuss a similar resolution on Thursday. On Monday, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said in a statement that Everett police do not enforce immigration law or support ICE investigations. In Marysville, Police Chief Erik Scairpon said at the mayor’s State of the City address that Marysville police will comply with state law, and that police have “no desire” to get involved with immigration enforcement.

Council members thanked the community for sharing their concerns and acknowledged the fear many residents are feeling.

“As an immigrant myself, I sense pressure as well,” council member Will Chen said Tuesday. “Simply saying we support the rights of immigrants is not enough, due to current and historical mistrust between the immigrant community and law enforcement in general. However, I’m optimistic that our Edmonds administration, including our police department, the City Council and the court system, will do the hard work to rebuild the trust within the city.”

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.