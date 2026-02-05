Edmonds police arrest suspect after a 6-month-long narcotics investigation
Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 5, 2026
EVERETT — Edmonds police arrested a 54-year-old man Wednesday morning as part of a more than six-month narcotics investigation prompted by ongoing community complaints and calls for service alleging criminal activity at an Edmonds apartment.
Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, police served a search warrant at an apartment in the 8200 block of 236th Street Southwest, according to an Edmonds Police Department social media post. Officers from the North Sound Metro SWAT Team were on scene with their vehicles and equipment.
No injuries were reported.
Law enforcement booked the suspect into the Snohomish County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of stolen property, and multiple outstanding warrants, including three for possession with intent.
Investigators recovered more than 60 grams of methamphetamine and 32 grams of fentanyl, alongside evidence supporting drug sales and a stolen Rad Power e-bike, the post said.
The Edmonds Police Department Problem-Solving Emphasis Team led the investigation.
This remains an active investigation. Edmonds police encourage residents not to endorse or permit this criminal activity, “as it directly affects hard-working families and community members, as well as the health, safety, and quality of life in our Edmonds community,” the post said.
Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan