Tulalip Heritage boys eclipse 100 points in district quarterfinals

Prep sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 1 1B Tournament

Tulalip Heritage 102, Grace Academy 24

TULALIP — Six different players scored in double figures for the Hawks (17-4) in a blowout quarterfinals victory. Yari Williams led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Ziggy Myles-Gilford (12 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals) and JJ Gray (10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, five steals) were among the contributors who filled up the stat sheet against the Eagles (4-12), which were led by Ryker Stewart and Jayce Anderson with six points each.

As a team, Tulalip Heritage shot 43-for-72 (59.7%) from the field and 15-for-37 (40.5%) from 3, while totaling 21 steals and just four turnovers in the dominant effort. The No. 2 seed Hawks will host No. 3 seed Darrington in the semifinals on Saturday, with the winner also securing a spot at the 1B Tri-District Tournament.

Darrington 61, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 48

DARRINGTON — Carter Snel (24 points) grabbed eight rebounds and three steals to power the Loggers (13-6) into the district semifinals past the Eagles (6-11). Hunter Anderson (15 points, nine assists) and Jace Lenker (10 points, nine rebounds) each nearly posted a double-double, and Grady Stuvland added 10 points and three steals. No individual stats were provided for Cedar Park Christian.

The No. 3 seed Darrington will face second-seeded Tulalip Heritage in Saturday’s semifinal matchup.

Wesco Crossover

Lynnwood 56, Marysville Getchell 51

Northwest

Anacortes 71, Lakewood 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 1 1B Tournament

Lopez Island 36, Tulalip Heritage 27

Non-league

Mariner 53, Sultan 33

Northwest

Lakewood 56, Anacortes 44

BOYS SWIMMING

Last Chance Invitational

At Snohomish Aquatic Center

200 medley relay— Shorecrest (Sully Hass, Tomas Hamai, Elliot Zlab, Roman Zlab) 1:54.61; 200 freestyle— Mark Wen (Shorewood) 2:04.5; 200 individual medley— Leo Andreasson (SC) 2:21.32; 50 freestyle— Cael Cunningham (SW) 24.59; Diving— Carson Derenski (Snohomish) 139.05; 100 butterfly— Peter Burrows (SW) 1:01.9; 100 freestyle— Gabriel Oclassen (SW) 55.08; 500 freestyle— Josh Bozick (Mountlake Terrace) 6:13.49; 200 freestyle relay— Shorecrest (Zane Weber, Nate Shambaugh, Andreasson, Roman Zlab) 1:39.86; 100 backstroke— Nolan Common (Meadowdale) 1:05.52; 100 breaststroke— Mark Lewis (SC) 1:13.99; 400 freestyle relay— Shorecrest (Beck Zriny, Andreasson, Weber, Shambaugh) 3:46.16.

Team Scores: 1. Shorecrest— 530; 2. Shorewood— 434.5; 3. Edmonds-Woodway— 248; 4. Jackson— 244.5; 5. Kamiak— 218; 6. Mountlake Terrace— 152; 7. Meadowdale— 120; 8. Lynnwood— 116; 9. Snohomish— 100; 10. Cascade— 87; 11. Monroe— 85; 12. Glacier Peak— 71.