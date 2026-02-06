Bill for cardiac response plans at schools can save lives of children

Recently, I visited Olympia to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education in favor of passing Senate Bill 6118, which would require all public schools in Washington to create a cardiac emergency response plan. I care deeply about this issue.

In 2013 my son Matthew collapsed while running on his high school track. Although staff called 911 and began CPR, no one retrieved an on-site automated external defibrillator (AED), costing critical response time. Matthew did not survive.

A cardiac emergency response plan is a written document that establishes the specific steps needed to reduce death from cardiac arrest. A practiced plan ensures that schools have the equipment, training and information they need for a quick response. They will be ready to save the life of a student, a staff member or a school visitor.

I don’t want any family to lose a child to cardiac arrest and wonder if something else could have been done. These plans are important to the school community. I urge you to contact your legislators and ask them to take action on House Bill 2549 and Senate Bill 6118. They will save lives.

To sign in support of SB 6118, go to tinyurl.com/Pro-SB6118 and select “I would like my position noted for the legislative record.”

Melinda Truax

Edmonds