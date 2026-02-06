Stanwood girls outlast Meadowdale in crossover

Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham reacts during the game against Snohomish on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Friday, Feb. 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco Crossover (both teams to districts)

Stanwood 53, Meadowdale 47

STANWOOD — The Spartans (17-4 overall) held the Mavericks (12-9) to just six points in the fourth quarter to seal a close win. Ellalee Wortham (17 points) and Dorothy Berrett (16 points) went a combined 11-for-12 from the charity stripe to pace Stanwood. Mia Brockmeyer (22 points, five 3-pointers) and Lexi Zardis (11 points, three 3-pointers) combined for eight made triples in the loss.

Shorecrest 46, Everett 33

SNOHOMISH — Anna Usitalo put up 19 points and notched five steals as the Scots (9-12) pulled away from Everett (12-9) with a 17-10 third quarter. Callie Lasconia chipped in 10 points for Shorecrest while Akilah Shaw and Tatum Smith each scored 10 for the Seagulls.

Snohomish 48, Edmonds-Woodway 24

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (15-6) held an opponent under 40 points for the eighth straight game en route to their 13th win in a row. Sienna Capelli was a force for Snohomish, scoring a game-high 18 while Kendall Hammer and Grace Gunnerson each added nine points. Freshman Madeline Kost paced Edmonds-Woodway (18-3) with seven points.

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Mountlake Terrace 43, Monroe 40

Shorewood 60, Lynnwood 30

Non-league

King’s 47, Jackson 36

SHORELINE — Senior star Kaleo Anderson led King’s (17-4) on its senior night, scoring 18 points as the Knights led by two going into the final frame. Callie Wirkkala (11) and Makena Devine (10) combined for 21 points for Jackson (13-6).

Wesco 4A

Arlington 52, Cascade 22

Glacier at Mariner, score not reported

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls 49, University Prep 27

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Arlington 69, Cascade 47

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Glacier Peak 88, Mariner 37

Emerald Sound

King’s 87, Northwest 38

University Prep 65, Granite Falls 57