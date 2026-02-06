Stanwood girls outlast Meadowdale in crossover
Published 10:54 pm Friday, February 6, 2026
Prep basketball roundup for Friday, Feb. 6:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wesco Crossover (both teams to districts)
Stanwood 53, Meadowdale 47
STANWOOD — The Spartans (17-4 overall) held the Mavericks (12-9) to just six points in the fourth quarter to seal a close win. Ellalee Wortham (17 points) and Dorothy Berrett (16 points) went a combined 11-for-12 from the charity stripe to pace Stanwood. Mia Brockmeyer (22 points, five 3-pointers) and Lexi Zardis (11 points, three 3-pointers) combined for eight made triples in the loss.
Shorecrest 46, Everett 33
SNOHOMISH — Anna Usitalo put up 19 points and notched five steals as the Scots (9-12) pulled away from Everett (12-9) with a 17-10 third quarter. Callie Lasconia chipped in 10 points for Shorecrest while Akilah Shaw and Tatum Smith each scored 10 for the Seagulls.
Snohomish 48, Edmonds-Woodway 24
SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (15-6) held an opponent under 40 points for the eighth straight game en route to their 13th win in a row. Sienna Capelli was a force for Snohomish, scoring a game-high 18 while Kendall Hammer and Grace Gunnerson each added nine points. Freshman Madeline Kost paced Edmonds-Woodway (18-3) with seven points.
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Mountlake Terrace 43, Monroe 40
Shorewood 60, Lynnwood 30
Non-league
King’s 47, Jackson 36
SHORELINE — Senior star Kaleo Anderson led King’s (17-4) on its senior night, scoring 18 points as the Knights led by two going into the final frame. Callie Wirkkala (11) and Makena Devine (10) combined for 21 points for Jackson (13-6).
Wesco 4A
Arlington 52, Cascade 22
Glacier at Mariner, score not reported
Emerald Sound
Granite Falls 49, University Prep 27
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BOYS BASKETBALL
Wesco 4A
Arlington 69, Cascade 47
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Glacier Peak 88, Mariner 37
Emerald Sound
King’s 87, Northwest 38
University Prep 65, Granite Falls 57