Glacier Peak boys finish perfect in league again

Glacier Peak’s Edison Kan blocks a shot by Arlington’s Mac Crews during the game on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 10:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 70, Arlington 52

ARLINGTON — The Grizzlies (20-0 overall, 12-0 league) completed their second straight perfect league season as Edison Kan scored a game-high 26 points. Zach Albright added 15 points while Paulos Mulugeta scored 11 for the Grizzlies. Mac Crews and Carson Rowell each scored 11 as the Eagles fell to 13-7, 7-5.

Lake Stevens 62, Jackson 61

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (13-7, 8-4) came back late to steal second place in the final league standings from the Timberwolves (10-9, 7-5). Daniel Ngezaho knocked down three triples to score a game-high 25 points for Lake Stevens, which got 18 points from Gabe Allinson as well. Seamus Williams led Jackson with 16 points while Joey Gosline (13) and Mason Engen (12) each eclipsed double digits.

Kamiak 96, Cascade 40

MUKILTEO — The Knights (10-11, 6-6) saved their best offensive performance for last, nearly reaching triple digits against the Bruins (1-19, 1-11) in the regular season finale. Bret Babik scored 29 points by hitting nine triples on a night where Kamiak hit a whopping 21 total 3-pointers. Vince Haney hit six himself to score 18 points while Max Christiansen had five 3-pointers in a 20-point game. Ephraim Hazeley led Cascade with 12 points.

District 1 1B Tournment (both teams to tri-districts)

No. 1 Lummi Nation 57, No. 2 Tulalip Heritage 56

BELLINGHAM — The Hawks (18-5) were narrowly outpaced by their rival Blackhawks in a clash for the District 1 title. Tulalip Heritage led by six going into the final quarter, but were held to just seven points late in the close loss. Davien Parks led the Hawks with 18 points while Ziggy Myles-Gilford (16) and Davis Bachand (10) combined for 26 points. Former Monroe star Chayce Waite-Keller had 16 points for Lummi Nation.

No. 3 Darrington 77, No. 5 Shoreline Christian 41

BELLINGHAM — The Loggers (14-7) earned a comfortable win to secure third place at the district tournament. Grady Stuvland led the way with 21 points and three steals, while Hunter Anderson (19 points) and Carter Snel (14 points) each had five steals. Chevy Vincent added 18 points in the win.

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 1 1B Tournament (loser out, winner to tri-districts)

No. 3 Grace Academy 26, No. 5 Tulalip Heritage 24

BELLINGHAM — The Eagles (11-6) outlasted the Hawks (8-14) in a defensive struggle to advance to the tri-district tournament.

District 1 2A Tournament (loser out)

Marysville Pilchuck 70, Bellingham 26

BELLINGHAM — The Tomahawks (2-19) preserved their season with a sizable win over the Bayhawks.