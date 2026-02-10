The Golfing Gardener: Valentine’s Day goodies for everyone

It is February and one of my favorite holidays is upon us… Valentine’s Day, the time to pause and show both appreciation and love to all. I personally will admit to having minimal psychological prowess on this topic, but I certainly try my best each and every year, as I am sure all of you do as well. Chocolates, cuddly stuffed animals, a fancy dinner, a nice movie, a spa day and of course anything that is shiny and glitters from the local jeweler all seem to work nicely for Valentine’s Day. There is always the proverbial cut flower bouquet too, a no-brainer, go-to for smiles that is sure to please anyone (yes, guys like flowers too!). But, I am going to stick to what I know best and talk about some useful plants, both indoor and outdoor, that you might find to be worthy holiday gift options to give.

Gardeners come in all shapes and sizes, but I would assert that all love plants (duh?) including flowers, foliage and intoxicating fragrance. Some may prefer a nice indoor plant to enjoy in the warm house this time of year, while others might gravitate towards an outdoor gem. There are plenty of excellent options for both, no matter what the recipient’s favorite color or style might be. I appreciate symbolism with plants, so matching the selection’s name or shape or color can speak volumes, making the plant both more useful and personal. With endless plant possibilities out there, I will suggest just a few that are on the top of my mind.

For the indoor plant enthusiast, think of their indoor space… Is this plant meant for an office, a low-light desk, or in a sunny window at home? I think most plant hoarders (that is not a negative thing by the way!) will take on just about any botanical goodie, cultivating it, loving it and maybe even talking to it once in a while. Here are few indoor goodies that will surely work for the upcoming holiday…

Jasmine: This lovely early bloomer is fragrant, showy and perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day with indoor blooms. Specifically Pink Jasmine (Jasmium polyanthum) works nicely as a gift with its profuse pink and white flowers. There are a few hardier Jasmine varieties for outdoors, but this one should be grown in a pot and brought inside during colder winter months or simply enjoyed as an indoor specimen year ‘round. It will vine, twine and trail a bit and can be found in trained-on hoops, trellises, or even grown as a hanging type basket.

Easter or Spring Cactus: These useful succulents (Rhipsalidopsis) are available this time of year and start to fill the home with tidy flowers from now through May. Flowers can be found in many colors, and plants are super easy, low-maintenance specimens for brighter light areas. They also need minimal watering to boot! Most use Thanksgiving Cactus, then Christmas Cactus, so keep the holiday mojo going and add some Spring/Easter Cactus next.

Hoyas: These indoor beauties come in a plethora of options, all with nice foliage and unique star-shaped flowers. They are commonly trained as topiaries, even heart-shaped ones for Valentine’s Day, or grown in baskets. Hoyas are useful specimens that thrive in bright, indirect light and can be kept on the dry side. Seek out species like Hoya carnosa, Hoya pubicalyx, Hoya linearis, Hoya compacta and Hoya kerrii (which is THE heart-shaped Hoya). All are super cool and sure to please!

Anthuriums: Some call these “flamingo flowers” (A. andraeanum), but I will just call them awesomely amazing. A bright spathe flower adorns these all year around, if cared for properly, but they are especially attractive as they add a pop of color indoors over the winter. They grow best in bright, indirect light and with adequate humidity. A great option for the teacher’s desk or office for sure.

African Violets: These traditional beauties are super easy and full of color. African Violets (Saintpaulina Ionantha) grow best when kept moist (even in a self-watering pot) and are happy sitting on any window sill, making them the perfect indoor plant. Flowers can be found in white, purple, lavender, pink and magenta tones, and deep green fuzzy foliage also adds interest.

For some outdoor love, the list of suitable candidates is both long and varied. Many winter treasures are blooming now, some even fragrant, and all sure to make local plant lovers smile. Here are a few to ponder…

Pussy Willows: If giving a soft and cuddly gift comes to mind, the fuzzy little blooms of this early willow will work nicely. Larger shrubs and trees can be planted, but I like the little one-gallon weepers (Salix caprea ‘Pendula’). Enjoy the blooms indoors or out, then once spring comes, plant it outside and watch it grow.

Daphnes: One shrub that both blooms and offers sweet fragrance in late winter is Winter Daphne (Daphne odora). Some wonderful flavors are out there, including many with striking variegated foliage. These thrive in partial shade, must have adequate drainage, and are evergreen. Some newer varieties like ‘Perfume Princess’ repeat flower for a few months, extending their fragrant blooms all the way through spring. There are lots of worthwhile Daphnes to try, so explore your options with these!

Hellebores: This is always the time for Hellebores, of all kinds, to strut their stuff. Modern cultivars offer exquisite evergreen foliage and blooms in a range of colors. These useful perennials thrive in partial shade to shade, making them the perfect drought tolerant PNW perennial to grow in our region.

Camellias: Tons of flavors of both winter (Camellia sasanqua) and spring (Camellia japonica) types can be found locally, all with showy flowers to enjoy in the landscape. These grow nicely in part sun to full sun and will mature into sturdy specimens in any local landscape. I might suggest the ‘Ice Angels’ series; a hardier hybrid group with color options and reliable late winter to early spring flowers.

Roses: Yes, roses might not look like much at this very moment, but they will leaf-out soon and produce stunning blooms all summer long. Instead of buying a dozen cut roses in a bouquet now, give your loved one a rose bush to grow their very own landscape so that bouquets can be cut all summer long! Stay tuned on this one, I am feeling a rose article coming soon…

The time is upon us for the holiday of love, Valentine’s Day, a day to make people in our lives feel both special and important. Not that we all shouldn’t be doing that every day, in all honesty! With all the turmoil in the world and conflict in our country, perhaps Valentine’s Day should be extra special this year. Instead of spreading hate, divisiveness, vitriol and discord, let us all support not only the one’s we love but our neighbors as well. Whether it is a teacher, a girlfriend/boyfriend, your husband/wife, a co-worker, new acquaintance, a life-long friend or a neighbor, celebrate them. Find a botanical treasure at your local garden center and make someone smile and feel loved. These plants, and many others for that matter, make great gifts anytime but are especially useful for Valentine’s Day. Together we can start our own movement and make America love again. Now that is something we all should strive to support!

Trevor Cameron is a Certified Professional Horticulturist (CPH) and serves as General Manager for Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville, WA. He can be reached at sunnysidenursery@msn.com.