Taylor Dayne, a Sherlock Holmes mystery, The True Butterfly Effect and more

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Feb. 13, Tiffany, 7:30 p.m.

• March 7, The Devon Allman Project, 7 p.m.

• March 21, Morgan James, 7:30 p.m.

• March 27, The National Dance Company of Ireland, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Laugh Track Live standup comedy, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Karaoke/Open Mic presented by Varsity Rock, Fridays and Saturdays at El Sid, 9-11 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Valentines Day Dance Party with Strangelove (The Depeche Mode Experience), DJ Evan Blackstone, 8-11 p.m.

• Feb. 28, George Michael Reborn – A Tribute to George Michael, DJ Evan Blackstone, 8-11 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Feb. 26, Taylor Dayne, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• Feb. 10, Marc Lagen & Friends, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 13, Rocket Bleach, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Aftershock NW, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 17, Unbound, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 20, True Romans, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 21, Dirt Angels, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 24 Rewired, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 27 The Rumor, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 28 Mojo Cannon, 7 p.m.

Everett Civic Music: 2415 Colby, Everett, everettcivicmusic.com

Over 90 years of sponsoring live music for the community. Prorated season membership tickets for $55 available at the door or online at everettcivicmusic.com. All concerts start at 2 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium, 2415 Colby. Doors open at 1 p.m.

• Feb. 14, The Waddintgon Brothers – 4-piece Bluegrass & Western Band

• Mar 14, The Brothers Doobie – 6 Piece Classic Rock Band

• April 18, A tribute to James Taylor – How Sweet it is: Steve Leslie Sings

• May 2, Lauren Jelencovich in concert – Soprano with Piano

The Grape & Grain: 6502 Evergreen Way, Suite A, Everett

• Feb. 14, Lauren Flynn, 7 p.m.

Marysville Opera House: 1225 3rd St.,Marysville www.marysvillewa.gov/OperaHouse

• Feb. 14, Valentine’s Dueling Pianos, 6:30 p.m. catered dinner and show, $70, registration required. 7:15 p.m. show only $40; registration required. Enjoy the all-request amazing performance featuring Jeff and Rhiannon and their dueling pianos. Their high-energy performance includes classic show-stopping numbers as well as fresh and exciting new hits. From Broadway songs of the last century to rock ‘n’ roll to modern-day jazz, they will have you singing, laughing and cheering all night long!

• March 17, An Irish Celebration with Ockham’s Razor, 7 p.m. With deep Celtic roots and a fearless fusion of rock, bluegrass, gypsy, classical, pop and punk, this young and electrifying ensemble delivers a genre-defying experience that ignites every crowd they meet. $20; registration required.

Mukilteo Community Orchestra: at the Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo.

• Feb. 28, Children’s Concert Ad Astra at 10 a.m. Embark on a cosmic musical journey with the Mukilteo Community Orchestra. Bring your whole family for a fun and free space-themed musical adventure. Visit Children’s Concert: Ad Astra under the “Events” menu for more information on the activities.

The Port Gardner Bay Music Society of Everett: will present its fourth concert of the 40th Anniversary Season on Sunday, Feb. 15. The Choppers Brass Quintet will perform at Everett First Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The concert is presented by the Port Gardner Bay Music Society as part of their 40th Anniversary season. The Quintet is a Seattle-based ensemble known for its eclectic programming and dedication to both historic and contemporary brass and organ repertoire. Admission is by donation at the door. For more information visit http://www.portgardnermusic.com.

Evergreen Community Orchestra: Join ECO for an exciting concert at 3 p.m. March 8 at the Snohomish High School Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature three very talented young pianists, winners of the Snohomish County Music Teachers Association Piano Concerto Competition. They will perform works by Chopin and Beethoven, accompanied by the orchestra. In addition, the orchestra will perform standalone pieces, including The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Pavane by Faure, and Gabriel’s Oboe from the movie The Mission. This event is free and open to the public.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” Get your deerstalker cap on—the play’s afoot! From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood) comes a fast-paced adventure about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their killer, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir, Feb. 28 to March 22. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

Tickets start at $47 for every show. The estimated run time for this production is 2 hours (including intermission). Official run time will be determined the week of show’s opening.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Feb. 14, Fifth Annual Lunar New Year Edmonds, live stage performances begin at 11 a.m. with performances by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance, Kung Fu Kwoon, and Melody Institute Chinese Dance School. The world-famous Massive Monkees Breakdancing Crew, an audience favorite every year, will once again wrap up the show. New this year: the ECA gym will be transformed into Celebration Hall, with even more family-friendly activities for guests to enjoy; including art activities, Seattle Go games area, Jaiiya tea station, community support space, Chinese calligraphy, face painting, and more. The doors to Celebration Hall open at 10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Free tickets are available now.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College: Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage and Edmonds College present Seussical TYA (Theatre for Youth Audiences), Feb. 20 to March 8, 2026.

Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, who has too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces many obstacles, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, chosen family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

At Ballyhoo one of our missions is to make live theatre accessible to families who might not otherwise have the chance to attend.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger lighter. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again.

Tickets are $25 for adult, $22 for senior/student/military, and $12 for child. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Excellence In Fibers is a 10th anniversary exhibition, bringing the best of current international fiber and textiles to a growing global fiber art community Jan. 15 to Feb. 14. Artists are encouraged to push the boundaries in the areas of installations, sculpture, vessels, wall/floor works, and wearable art. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. As part of The District’s ongoing commitment to supporting arts, culture and community connection in Lynnwood, the exhibition opens Jan. 14 and features more than 45 carefully selected works by 27 regional artists, offering a rich and diverse interpretation of flight through multiple artistic lenses.

“The True Butterfly Effect,” a highlight of the exhibition will take place during the Spring Meet the Artists Reception from 6-8 p.m. April 14. During the reception, artist Alexandra Nason will create a live installation of modular aluminum butterflies. Community members will be invited to decorate individual butterfly pieces, which Nason will assemble into an evolving installation throughout the evening, transforming audience participation into a shared work of art.

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life will be on view from January 14 through June 22, 2026. The exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Center Gallery at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is pleased to present The Sacred in Motion, an interdisciplinary exhibition that brings together choreographer Alberto Gaspar, photographer Kimberly Person, and the professional dancers of Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT). On view January through March 2026, the exhibition offers an immersive gallery experience that celebrates the intersection of movement, emotion, and visual storytelling.

The Sacred in Motion features photographic selections from three of Gaspar’s original works created for OBT—Capriccio del Cuore, 1 in 10²,685,000, and Transfigurations—each reimagined through Person’s intuitive and intimate lens. Her photographs capture dance beyond the stage, preserving the fleeting yet powerful moments that often go unseen: a breath held between transitions, the vulnerability of a fall, and the tension and release that animate the dancers’ bodies. The result is a body of work that reveals both the physical rigor of dance and the emotional and inner worlds that drive it.

Gaspar, a Mexico City–born choreographer with more than two decades of international experience, is known for his emotionally driven, architecturally rich contemporary works. His long-standing collaboration with Olympic Ballet Theatre reflects a shared commitment to community-based artistry and spiritual inquiry through movement. Person’s sensitive photographic approach elevates these qualities into visual compositions that feel alive with motion, presence, and meaning.

Founded in 1981, Olympic Ballet Theatre is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most respected ballet institutions, nurturing dancers across a wide range of ages and stages while presenting a dynamic mix of classical and contemporary repertory. Their participation in The Sacred in Motion aligns with the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting artistic excellence, education, and innovative collaborations that connect artists and audiences in meaningful ways.

The exhibition will be presented 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sundays). The Center Gallery is operated year-round by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. The gallery provides a vibrant venue for artists to share their work and for the community to experience, learn from, and be inspired by the arts. For more information, visit https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/center-gallery.

Cascadia Art Museum: presents the first American exhibition and publication to feature the work of Seattle artist Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994). Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen will be on display from Dec. 3 to March 8 at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

Her father, a Norwegian immigrant, was a practicing physician in Seattle at the turn of the century before relocating to Minnesota where Elsa was born. After the family moved to Oslo, Norway in 1920, Elsa attended art school where she met the Danish artist Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen (1909-1957), a fellow student. After developing a romantic relationship, the couple pursued their art education and married in Copenhagen in 1935.

She and her husband were at the forefront of the Surrealist movement in Scandinavia and were included in numerous important exhibitions throughout Europe. After relocating to Sweden in 1944 due to the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Elsa developed a unique personal visual language based on natural forms such as driftwood and fantasy landscapes. After their divorce in 1953, Elsa returned to the U.S. and relocated to Seattle the following year. Although she had tremendous success as a Surrealist abroad, her Northwest paintings concentrated on lyrical, biomorphic abstractions which she produced until her death in 1994.

A small exhibition of paintings and ceramics by Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen will also be featured in the museum’s West Gallery.

The accompanying publication, Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, will be internationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

For exhibit inquiries, additional images, and information or to schedule an interview with our curator, contact: david@cascadiaartmuseum.org

COMEDY

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Feb. 14, Valentines Day Comedy with Brad Upton, 8 p.m.

BOOKS

Edmonds Bookshop: 111 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds. For more information visit www.edmondsbookshop.com.

• Kirsten Sundberg Lunstrum will be the featured local author during Art Walk at 6 p.m. Feb. 19. She will discuss her latest book, the story collection “Outer Stars,” which won the 2025 Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction (UNT Press, November 2025). Lunstrum is the author of the acclaimed novel Elita (published by TriQuarterly Press/Northwestern University Press in January, 2025) and three collections of short fiction: What We Do with the Wreckage, which won the 2017 Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction (University of Georgia Press in 2018); Swimming with Strangers (Chronicle Books, 2008); and This Life She’s Chosen (Chronicle Books, 2005). Kirsten’s short fiction has been honored with a PEN/O. Henry Prize, and her stories have appeared widely in journals, among them The Sun, Prairie Schooner, Ploughshares, One Story, and McSweeney’s. She has held fellowships from MacDowell, Sewanee, the Jack Straw Writers Program, and the Willa Cather Foundation. Kirsten is a member of the English Department faculty at Seattle’s Bush School and Whitworth University’s Low Residency MFA.

She will be joined in conversation that evening by Margot Kahn, author of The Unreliable Tree: Poems (Northwestern University Press) and the award-winning biography of champion cowboy “Cody” Bill Smith, Horses That Buck (University of Oklahoma). She is co-editor of the New York Times Editors’ Choice anthology This Is the Place: Women Writing About Home (Seal Press) and the Wanting: Women Writing About Desire (Catapult), a Library Journal Best Book of the Year.

• Calling all kids who love to read! The second “We Love To Read Club” at Edmonds Bookshop will be held 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Special guests will be local authors Kelly Jones and Diana Ma, talking about their middle-grade books and what it is like to be an author. There will be fun hands-on activities and freebies! All middle-grade readers (ages 8-12) along with a grown-up are welcome.

• Celebrate Lunar New Year: At 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Edmonds Bookshop’s monthly Story Time, Karin Butler and Dina Soy-Olson of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds will be reading a story in celebration of Lunar New Year. The featured book will be “A SWEET NEW YEAR FOR REN” by Michelle Sterling and illustrated by Dung Ho, and there will be a fun activity afterwards. Children and their grown-ups are welcome to join in this special holiday story time!